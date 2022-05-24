What is the Kettlebell Snatch Exercise? Technique, Benefits, Tips and Common Mistakes

The kettlebell snatch is a popular dynamic exercise that can be seen as part of just about any kettlebell workout routine. It is a full-body movement that strengthens the core, hips, legs and arms.

As this is an advanced movement, it is not advisable to be performed if one is unfamiliar with kettlebell movements. It is recommended that some kettlebell work be done before attempting the snatch, such as kettlebell swings, high pull and Turkish get-up.

The best part about this exercise is its versatility; it can be performed as a strength exercise, or you can even include it in your cardio routines.

How to do the kettlebell snatch?

Let’s take a look at the steps involved in executing this exercise:

• Stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart. Place the kettlebell between your feet.

• Crouch down as you would for a kettlebell swing, and grab the handle of the kettlebell in your right hand.

• Push your hips forward by straightening your legs. Allow your hips to push your arm forward.

• As your arm drives up to shoulder level, flip the kettlebell over your hand so that it now hangs in the opposite direction as you continue to raise your arm above your head.

• Straighten your right arm up above your head, and pause for a second.

• Bring your arm down, and allow the kettlebell to flip back to the starting position.

• Crouch down again to prepare for the next rep.

• Repeat the move for 12 to 15 reps on each side.

Benefits

Here are the benefits offered by the kettlebell snatch:

Develops strength and power

The kettlebell snatch is an effective exercise to develop full-body strength and power. The pushing nature of the exercise is effective in building power, especially in the lower extremity, and strength in the upper body.

Builds stability

Your core needs to be active throughout this movement to ensure the flow is smooth. A weak core can lead to injury by throwing your form off. The constant engagement of your core muscles helps build stability.

Versatile exercise

This exercise can be performed at any time and can be added to any routine, be it strength, endurance, functionality, etc. All you need is a kettlebell.

Tips

Now that we’ve got the technique down to a pat, let’s take a look at some hints that may be helpful to execute your snatches perfectly.

Start with a light weight

You do not need to pick up a 24 kilo kettlebell on your very first attempt. Start light so that you can get used to the movement before building on it. That will eliminate the risk for injury.

Stay close to midline

It is important not to let your arms or elbows flare out as you perform this exercise. Doing so could throw you off or even lead to injury. Keep your arms close to the midline of your body for more effective movement.

Push the ground away

Remember, this is a pushing movement, so instead of pulling the kettlebell up in the air, the goal should be to push the ground away with the legs and use that same force to push the arms up into the air.

Common Mistakes

It's now time to discuss the most common mistakes made while doing kettlebell snatches, which you must avoid:

Insufficient practice

As has been mentioned earlier, this is a complex exercise that can be hard to get used to. Moreover, it is fairly easy to injure yourself. Practice some other exercises such as the kettlebell wing, high pull and Turkish get-up before jumping into the snatch.

Head leaning forward

Be sure to keep your neck in a neutral position. Chances are, you may hit your head with the kettlebell as it goes up. That’s not safe for anybody. Moreover, you may even injure your neck.

Locking elbows

Another common mistake is keeping your elbows locked during this movement. That hinders your ability to flip the kettlebell as it’s being raised above your head. That also adds strain to your arm. Keep your elbow bent.

Now that you know the ins and outs of the kettlebell snatch, it’s time to put the same into practice. Be sure to start light to acclimatise yourself to the movement. Lifting heavy is obviously tempting, but safety comes first. So be sure to go over our pointers again before you pick the kettlebell up. Stay safe, and practice regularly.

