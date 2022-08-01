What is Kevin Hart’s Diet and Workout Routine for His New Ripped Look?

Kevin Hart is a well-known American comedian, actor and TV star. The 5'4" star is very committed to his fitness routine.

Hart's cameo role in 'Undeclared' helped him gain popularity. In the movie Paper Soldiers, he made his acting debut. Hart's subsequent movies like the Scary Movie series, Soul Plane, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Death at a Funeral and Little Fockers, helped him become even more well-known.

Kevin Hart’s Diet

Kevin Hart has always maintained a healthy diet. He has reduced his use of dairy products since the early 2000s. In 2019, he decided to become a vegan. He does, however, occasionally consume chicken wings to fulfil his daily protein needs.

Hart has a meticulously planned out diet that has a strong emphasis on protein and steers clear of sugary carbs. Check out the ratio of macro-nutrients he maintains in his meals:

Carbohydrates: 25%

Protein: 40%

Fat: 35%.

He makes sure he consumes plenty of lean, meat-free protein every day. His usual meal is avocado toast with scrambled egg whites for a healthy dose of fibre and omega-3 fatty acids.

Frequently, Hart eats a vegetarian patty for lunch along with a green salad. He typically consumes a light dinner, sometimes even having just a salad for dinner. Fruit and nuts are his favourite snacks. He rarely consumes bread.

Typical Meals

Breakfast for Kevin Hart usually comprises four scrambled eggs with a variety of fruits (banana, orange, apple). He consumes a protein shake post workout.

For lunch, he has a meatless patty with green vegetables and sweet potatoes. A typical dinner for Hart comprises fish, salad and nuts.

Kevin Hart’s Workout Routine

Kevin Hart enjoys working out in the morning. Although he often trains six days a week, he takes a training break every eight to ten weeks.

Monday: Chest & Arms

His exercise regimens begin with a strong emphasis on the upper body. He includes the following exercises in his routine:

Incline bench press with dumbbells (3 sets of 8 to 10 reps each)

Triceps extension in the air (3 sets of 8 to 10 reps each)

Chest Flys (3 sets of 8 to 10 reps each)

Dips (3 sets to failure)

Weighted bench press (3 sets of 8 to 10 reps each)

Planks (3 sets of 90+ secs).

Tuesday: Cardio

Kevin Hart runs a five-mile route on Tuesday. He typically stretches dynamically before and after.

Wednesday: Shoulders and Legs

To prevent their legs from becoming too skinny, most guys should pay close attention to this area. Hart does all the challenging movements in the workout in eight repetitions or less per set.

Military press (3 sets of 8 to 10 reps each)

Lateral raises (3 sets of 8 to 10 reps each)

Arnold press (3 sets of 8 to 10 reps each)

Hamstring rises (3 sets of 8 to 10 reps each)

Leg press (3 sets of 8 to 10 reps each)

In a leg press machine, calf rises (3 sets of 8 to 10 reps each)

Back squats (3 sets of 8 to 10 reps each)

Side planks (90 seconds per set and 2 to 3 sets each side).

Kevin Hart attempts for a slower pace and variety of movements during this training. He spends 20 minutes doing a set of rows on the rowing machine. After that, he spends another 20 minutes on the elliptical machine.

Friday: Back and Arms

Kevin Hart includes the following exercises to work out his back and arms:

Dumbbell row (3 sets of 8 to 10 reps each)

Dumbbell curl (3 sets of 8 to 10 reps each)

Sumo Deadlift High Pull (3 sets of 8 to 10 reps each)

Kettlebell swings (3 sets to failure)

Deadlift (3 sets of 8 to 10 reps each)

On Saturdays, he opts for a Crossfit Workout of the Day and Sunday is usually a rest day for him.

Takeaway

Kevin Hart's workout is not an easy one, but it can show some pretty good gains when combined with a healthy and wholesome diet. Try out his workout for yourself to see if it suits you.

