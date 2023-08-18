What makes watercress healthy? Nutritional value and health benefits

Watercress is a green leafy vegetable that is biologically related to kale, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts. It is known to have various micronutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which contribute to its health benefits.

This leafy green was considered a weed before it was first cultivated in the UK in the early 1800s. It is now grown in watery lands throughout the world and consumed across cuisines.

In this article, we bring you all about the nutritional value and health benefits of watercress and discuss how this leafy green can contribute to your health.

Nutritional value of watercress

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a cup of this vegetable provides:

Calories: 4 kcal

4 kcal Carbs: 0.4 grams

0.4 grams Protein: 0.8 grams

0.8 grams Fat: 0 grams

0 grams Fiber: 0.2 grams

0.2 grams Vitamin A: 22% of the

22% of the Reference Daily Intake (RDI)

Vitamin C: 24% of the RDI

24% of the RDI Vitamin K: 106% of the RDI

106% of the RDI Calcium: 4% of the RDI

4% of the RDI Manganese: 4% of the RDI

From this information, it can be easily noted that this leafy green is among the keto-friendly low-carb vegetables that are ideal for weight loss. Notably, it is also an amazing source of plant-based vitamin A and vitamin K.

Watercress is also considered a significant source of vitamin C, which acts as an antioxidant in the body. Additionally, this vegetable contains small amounts of other vitamins and minerals.

Watercress health benefits

The most important aspect of this leafy green is its antioxidant content. Antioxidants are beneficial compounds present in plants that serve a special role in protecting our bodies from harmful free radicals.

Oxidative stress caused by free radicals results in several chronic illnesses, including diabetes, certain cancers, and cardiovascular disease. A diet consisting of antioxidant-rich foods can reduce the risk of these diseases to a significant extent.

Watercress also contains glucosinolates, which are converted to isothiocyanates. Sulforaphane and phenethyl isothiocyanate (PEITC) are two compounds that are known to protect against the growth of cancers.

Beta carotene, zeaxanthin, and lutein present in fruits and vegetables can protect against heart disease and prevent heart attacks. These compounds also help reduce the levels of bad LDL cholesterol in the body.

What makes watercress healthy for weight loss?

Leafy greens are usually very low in calories and carbohydrates. A low-carb diet naturally helps with healthy fat loss and keeps your insulin levels normal. This prevents weight gain and also balances the hormones. These vegetables are usually allowed on the ketogenic diet and are refreshing to include along with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.

Watercress is versatile and can be used in various ways. This leafy green can be used in salad, as a replacement for lettuce, or can be used to prepare pesto sauce. You can also try them along with eggs and grilled chicken.

