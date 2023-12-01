What is the man-child syndrome and how it affect your relationship?

In today's modern world, where self-independence and maturity are highly regarded, the phrase man-child comes out as a term that's associated with being an adult and immature at the same time.

Sometimes, we tend to act like children in our interpersonal relationships. For instance, we may make demands, throw tantrums, or even regress to talking like babies. While we may do this at some point, for some women, these can appear as red flags in a relationship.

But what does being a man-child exactly mean? There isn't a single definition, but it may include not being able to take responsibility for your own actions, low motivation to pursue interests or careers, and a demanding nature.

While becoming aware of this terminology is important, it is also important to steer clear of stereotyping men who display these traits.

While these visual depictions are extreme, women may start seeing them as this. (Image via Vecteezy/ Federico Caputo)

What does being a man-child mean?

There can be many reasons to being a man-child. (Image via Vecteezy/ Kseniia Chunaeva)

A man child is known to be a grown-up male who typically demonstrates childish or adolescent behavioural traits. This person grapples with everyday responsibilities, is often emotionally immature, and prioritizes being free and instant appeasement over being committed and personal growth.

These multi-faceted traits of a man-child can start to demonstrate themselves in multiple ways, like avoiding adult responsibilities, not being able to deal with emotions, and a strong liking towards indulgence in younger age-appropriate activities.

What is man-child syndrome?

A lot of this comes from the society's role of a man and what they are entitled to. (Image via Vecteezy/ Kseniia Chunaeva)

Man-child syndrome is not a clinically established disability but rather an informal phrase that's been used to describe a particular behavioural trait. It comprises behaviors that affect personal growth and hinder the capability of efficiently dealing with life's uncertainties.

Its symptoms can consist of procrastination, being dependent on others for everyday needs, resistance towards serious conversation dealing with commitments, and a strong sense of unwillingness to accept adult responsibilities.

The term man-child usually instils negative overtone. Moreover, it's very important to keep in mind that contributing factors for this behavioral trait can be complex and varied in nature. Influences like childhood upbringing, social pressures, or past experiences can be crucial in shaping a person's behavior.

While it may be funny in films, in everyday life, dealing with the complexities put forward by a man-child can be emotionally draining for loved ones, especially in personal relationships or professional scenarios.

Is there a way to manage these tendencies?

These traits can interfere with the quality of your life. (Image via Vecteezy/ Marcela Ruth Romero)

Getting rid of man-child behavior traits demands self-introspection and analysis, along with an intense willingness to grow. Seeking support and care from mentors, therapists, or support systems can greatly help in gaining self-awareness and management techniques to address these behaviors.

Accepting responsibilities as time passes, setting clear targets, and committing to emotional well-being are steps in the direction towards emotional maturity and personal growth.

It's crucial to understand that everyone's journey to emotional maturity is different. Perseverance, self-reflection, and a supportive space are most important to navigate this treacherous path. Rather than stigmatizing the phrase man-child, we can focus on inculcating understanding and compassion while at the same time promoting personal growth and responsibilities.

The phrase man-child engulfs a complex of behavioral traits that interweave adulthood with immaturity. Timely identification alone in addressing these tendencies requires self-introspection and a strong will to take charge of personal responsibilities.

With the right support systems and the needed effort, people can slowly transition into a more mature and responsible adulthood. This helps in promoting healthier relationships and personal growth.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.