What is mead drink, the alcoholic beverage made by fermenting honey?

Mead drink is a pale yellow alcoholic beverage that is prepared by fermenting honey combined with water. Sometimes, yeast may also be added to speed up the process of fermentation.

Oftentimes, to cater to people with a varied taste palate certain things are added to the typical concoction. Some of these items include fruits, spices, hops, and grains.

A mead drink in which spices and herbs are added is often referred to as metheglin. The one in which fruits are added is called melomel. Besides this, other things are also added to the classic drink which is then referred to by different names.

Mead is often considered to be one of the oldest existing alcoholic beverages of all time. Some people attribute the discovery of mead to the Neolithic period before agriculture and ceramic pottery came into the equation. However, there are others who contest the proposition due to the sheer lack of evidence regarding the same.

What are some of the benefits of mead drink?

The chief constituent of a mead drink, i.e. honey is known to offer a wide range of benefits when consumed in moderation (Image via freepik)

Mead drink was often referred to as “the drink of the gods” in popular Greek mythology. During that time, the drink was well-known for its healing properties and was apparently offered to warriors after a fight. It was believed that the alcoholic beverage was capable of healing post-war injuries.

In modern times as well, mead is widely known for its wide- range of health benefits. Some of these include:

Mead can have certain anti-inflammatory properties: the main constituent of mead i.e. honey is extensively known for its healing properties.

Mead can also help in dealing with upper respiratory tract infections: Much like the previous point, honey, which is the chief component of mead, can also help in dealing with respiratory issues.

Mead can also be quite beneficial in dealing with gastric issues: Again, honey from which mead is derived has several health benefits and one of them happens to be its ability to deal with gastrointestinal problems such as gastric ulceration and gastritis.

Can a mead drink cause side effects?

Excessive mead consumption can cause vomiting (Image via freepik)

Like all alcoholic beverages, mead drinks can also cause certain side effects when consumed without knowledge about the same.

When consumed in quantities more than prescribed, mead can lead to alcoholism among a few. This can give rise to side effects such as nausea, headaches, vomiting, stomach upset, sleep deprivation, and mental health issues. Sometimes it can also give rise to other side effects such as stroke, heart problems, digestive issues, liver problems, and high blood pressure.

Mead can also sometimes lead to severe allergic reactions. People who are allergic to honey or alcohol should refrain from consuming the drink. Sometimes other things are also added to the typical concoction to modify the taste. Therefore, make sure that you are not allergic to any of its constituent elements before consumption. However, In case you are unaware of your allergies and you happen to consume it without knowing, it is advisable that you consult a doctor at the earliest.

Mead drink is high in calories, therefore consuming it in excess can sometimes lead to serious side effects. Some of the associated risks of consuming too much mead might include high blood pressure, obesity, and diabetes.

There has not been enough research in the field to deduce that mead is potentially beneficial for your health. However, the side effects of the same due to its alcoholic content are very much common knowledge. Therefore, it is best that mead is consumed in moderation.