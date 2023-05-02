What is mushroom coffee, and is it actually better for you than regular coffee?

Mushroom coffee has been getting a lot of attention lately, but just how effective is it? There are certainly some benefits to drinking this type of coffee, but the science on whether it's better than regular coffee is unclear.

Although mushrooms are a popular ingredient in traditional Chinese medicine and a key component of many herbal remedies, it's questionable whether their health benefits can be attributed to their coffee-like taste. Nevertheless, if you want to try this new brew for yourself, we will break down the science behind it.

What is mushroom coffee?

Includes several type of mushrooms (Image via Unsplash/Bluebird Provision)

Mushroom coffee is a type of coffee that has been made with mushrooms. While the name may sound strange, there are several types of mushrooms that are used in the process, including reishi and cordyceps.

It has become popular, as it's believed to have many health benefits. For example, studies have shown that reishi can help boost the immune system and reduce inflammation. Cordyceps also contains compounds called polysaccharides, which may improve cognitive function.

Mushroom coffee benefits

Here are a few:

1) Immune-boosting

Medicinal mushrooms, like chaga and reishi, are believed to have immune-boosting properties. They contain polysaccharides and beta-glucans, which are thought to help support the immune system and improve overall health.

2) Anti-inflammatory

Prevents chronic inflammation and improves cognitive health. (Image via Unsplash/Gina Sell)

Certain medicinal mushrooms, like chaga and reishi, are believed to have anti-inflammatory properties. Chronic inflammation is linked to many health issues, including heart disease, cancer and autoimmune disorders.

3) Cognitive-enhancing

Lion's mane mushroom, one of the most common mushrooms used in mushroom coffee, is believed to have cognitive-enhancing properties. It contains compounds called hericenones and erinacines, which are thought to stimulate growth of new brain cells and improve cognitive function.

4) Reduced caffeine intake

It typically contains less caffeine than regular coffee. They can benefit those who are sensitive to caffeine or who are looking to reduce their caffeine intake.

6) Antioxidant-rich

Coffee and some medicinal mushrooms, like chaga, are rich in antioxidants. Antioxidants are important for neutralizing harmful free radicals in the body, which can cause oxidative stress and damage to cells.

Is mushroom coffee actually better for you than regular coffee?

Rich in antioxidant. (Image via Pexels/Samer Daboul)

The health benefits of this coffee largely depend on the type of mushrooms used. Chaga, Lion's Mane and Reishi are all known for their potential health benefits, which include immune-boosting, anti-inflammatory and cognitive-enhancing properties.

However, research on the specific health benefits of these mushrooms is still in its early stages, and more studies are needed to confirm their effectiveness. In terms of caffeine content, mushroom coffee typically contains less caffeine than regular coffee. They can benefit those who are sensitive to caffeine or are looking to reduce their caffeine intake.

Additionally, some people find that it has a smoother taste than regular coffee, as mushrooms can help reduce the bitterness of coffee. However, the taste is subjective, and some people may not enjoy the taste of mushroom coffee.

Might prevent chronic illness (Image via Pexels/Daniela Constantini)

This coffee is a blend of coffee and medicinal mushrooms that promises to provide a boost in energy without the jitters or crash associated with other caffeinated drinks.

It's important to note, though, that more research is needed before any conclusions can be drawn about the health benefits of this coffee type.

