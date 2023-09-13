What is myofascial release therapy? Does it relieve pain?

Myofascial release therapy is a form of chiropractic treatment often used to cure what is known as myofascial pain syndrome. The syndrome of myofascial pain is a disorder where chronic pain is caused by tightness and sensitivity in the myofascial tissues. These are the supportive tissues surrounding the entire musculoskeletal system. The pain that occurs is usually produced by certain specific points in the myofascial tissue network known as "trigger points."

Myofascial release therapy aims to alleviate pain by relieving the tension in these trigger points. For the most part, it is pretty difficult to put a finger on what trigger points might be causing pain. This is why myofascial release is often done on a wide muscle and tissue area instead of focusing on only pressure points.

Today, myofascial release therapy has gained traction in chiropractic therapy owing to its efficacy and the feeling of relief it bestows on patients. However, there are a few things that still remain unclear when it comes to this comparatively "newer" method of pain relief, given the limited amount of research on it.

What is myofascial release therapy?

Myofascial release therapy seeks to relieve tension of the entire body. (Image via Pexels)

Myofascial release therapy aims to relieve pain by easing tension in the trigger points of the fascial network that supports the entirety of our internal body structure. The word "myo" means muscle, and "fascial" refers to the network of stringy tissue that supports the muscles in the body.

In this form of treatment, the therapist gently massages the parts, feeling for stiff or tightened areas. The normal, healthy myofascial structure feels elastic and pliable. Therefore, the areas that do feel stiffened or rigid are massaged by the therapist using light manual pressure.

Gradually, the tension is released from the stiffened myofascial release trigger points, with the process being repeated a good number of times. It is continued until the chiropractic therapist feels that the tissues and muscles have relaxed.

Myofascial release techniques

The myofascial release procedure involves two main methods to relax the fascial tissues.

1. Direct Myofascial release

Direct myofascial release therapy engages the fascia of the deep tissues. (Image via iStockphoto)

This method of myofascial release is also known as deep tissue work. This approach is done on a limited area of fascia, the tissue network that surrounds our muscles and organs. Practitioners rely on manual techniques or, at times, instrument-assisted methods to relieve soft-tissue tension. This is done by slowly stretching the tight fascial tissue by applying a moderate amount of force.

The direct myofascial release technique aims to stretch, mobilize, and lengthen the adhesive tissues of the fascia. The therapist has to navigate slowly and carefully, massaging the layers of the fascia until they reach the deep tissues.

2. Indirect Myofascial release

Such massage techniques produce heat and improve blood circulation, enabling the body to heal itself. (Image by Anete Lusina via Pexels)

The indirect method of myofascial release involves gentle stretching with minimal pressure applied. This allows the fascia to relax and unwind calmly. What a bit of gentle pressure does when applied to the stiffened area is increase the flow of blood there, which produces heat. This stimulates the body’s ability to heal itself, gradually heals the pain felt in an area, and restores the optimum function of the system.

Myofascial release benefits

This therapy comes with a lot of potential benefits. (Image by koolshooters via Pexels)

Although there hasn’t been much research on the benefits of myofascial release therapy, the method has shown promising results that are being widely explored. The potential benefits of myofascial release therapy may include the following:

Effective management of pain is a big potential advantage provided by myofascial release therapy. Sore tissues and redness can be reduced giving way to tissue recovery.

Improved circulation of oxygenated blood may be experienced through such massage procedures.

Increased mobility in the joints and muscles may improve.

Myofascial release massage can effectively calm the body down, loosening the knots in the muscles and tissues.

This is an excellent therapeutic approach for stress relief.

Myofascial release therapy comes with a lot of benefits for those suffering from chronic pain. However, it should also be kept in mind that it is a professional practice that should only be availed of by professional chiropractors and massage therapists. This is because any form of pressure applied to the wrong trigger point or nerve can severely impact the tissue there. In that case, it may also cause temporary paralysis or nerve damage. So, it is always advisable for you to visit a reputed therapist who is licensed enough for such treatments.