What is Nicole Kidman’s Workout Routine that helps her stay Fit?

Most people know Nicole Kidman as an Australian actress who starred in films like Moulin Rouge, The Hours and Double Jeopardy. However, there are a lot of women out there who would kill to be as fit and svelte as she is.

Nicole Kidman's workout routine isn't extravagant, but she dedicates a lot of time to staying healthy. Here are some of her favourite ways to stay in shape:

Nicole Kidman's Workout Routine

Nicole Kidman is all about balance in life. She thinks it's key to have a moderate approach to exercise – not too much, not too little.

Cardio Workout

Kidman likes to walk or run in her neighborhood in Nashville when she’s at home, as the weather is warm. Both running and walking are basic cardio she likes to incorporate into her routine. She also believes power walking is especially effective at burning fat, by staying in the body’s fat-burning zone.

Kidman has a range of sporting interests, including tennis, running and cycling in the gym.

Resistance Training

Instead of doing workouts that focus on building muscle, she does activities that are more cardiovascular than strength-building, such as swimming, running and spinning.

She also makes sure to eat a diet rich in protein so that she rebuilds the muscles she is utilising during her workouts.

Yoga is one workout she swears by; not only does regular yoga practice helps her relax, but it also works on trouble spots like arms, butts and legs.

Nicole Kidman's Diet

Breakfast

Her favourite breakfast is a slice of fresh bread spread with homemade jam and a fresh egg.

When she’s staying at the farm, she loves taking advantage of the fresh dairy, fruits and eggs. If she wants a beverage with her breakfast, she likes a cappuccino with extra foam.

If she wants to indulge her sweet tooth, she tops the drink off with chocolate sprinkles.

Lunch

Nicole Kidman loves Australia’s fresh vegetables. One of her favourite meals is a salad that utilises the delicious produce Australia offer.

Her salad features: Rutabaga, parsnips, turnips, carrots, olive oil, white wine vinegar, Fuyu persimmons, frisee lettuce and pomegranate seeds. Seasoning mix includes thyme and black pepper

Dinner

One of her favourite seafood dinners is spaghetti alle vongole – pasta with clams. She usually has green beans on the side to get some veggies in, and she skips wheat pasta to avoid processed grains.

Kidman has a seafood diet that consists of both fish and shellfish, which she eats regularly. However, she avoids pork products and processed foods as much as possible.

Takeaway

Kidman is undoubtedly an inspiration to many. However, what works for her isn't necessarily going to work for everyone. She has spent years honing her workout routine and eating habits, so she knows what is good for her health and physical fitness.

Find what works for you by seeking out advice from others and by research, but remember to find your own way.

