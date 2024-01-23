What is pineapple allergy? Exploring its symptoms

Yes, you can be intolerant to pineapples. Pineapple allergy is uncommon; however, some individuals may suffer from it.

An allergy is triggered by proteins contained in pineapples that can elicit an immunological reaction in susceptible people.

When it comes to dietary restrictions and sensitivities, pineapple ranks as one of the most uncommon foods.

This is because pineapple allergy is known for cross-reactivity with other foods, making it particularly difficult to detect and manage.

Compared to other foods, pineapple allergies are not common, yet they can cause an array of symptoms in those who have them. If you think you're allergic to pineapples, seeing an allergist would be wise.

Pineapple allergy

Pineapples are a tropical fruit loaded with antioxidants, digestive enzymes and vitamins. These help with digestion, bone health, and boost the immune system. Despite their deliciousness, pineapples contain few calories.

It is currently unclear why the body's immune system incorrectly perceives specific proteins as a threat to one's body, but if it fails when pineapple or foods containing the fruit are consumed, the individual will have an allergic reaction.

Eating pineapple­ slices or chunks can make any get-together feel like a beach party. But if you're allergic to pineapples, you might get an itchy tongue, puffy lips, and tummy trouble.

Pineapple juice has proteins that can make your immune system work. Your body tries to fight off these proteins by making special soldiers called immunoglobulin E antibodies in your blood.

Be aware that the­se soldiers might start a domino effe­ct, leading to the making of chemicals and the­ start of allergy symptoms. Pineapples can se­t off Oral Allergy Syndrome or OAS in some folks. OAS is a food alle­rgy set off by certain proteins found in diffe­rent vegetable­s, fruits and nuts.

These proteins are structurally similar to pollen, which can induce a cross-reaction in those with pollen allergies.

The allergen that causes OAS in pineapples is known as bromelain. Bromelain, an enzyme discovered in the stems and fruit of pineapples, can trigger allergic reactions in certain people when consumed.

Symptoms

You may experience signs of pineapple sensitivity immediately after coming into contact with one, or your initial symptoms may arise several hours later. Severe itching, along with hives, are often the initial signs of an allergic response. Hives may arise in one or more locations on your body.

You may also experience gastrointestinal symptoms such as stomach pain, vomiting or diarrhoea. These stomach symptoms are the body's attempt at getting rid of a certain allergen. In addition to stomach issues, pineapple allergy symptoms might include:

Swelling of the mouth, throat, and lips.

Shortness of breath.

Flush of the face

Severe itch or rash

Constipation

Sinus

Congestion

Metallic flavour in the mouth.

Dizziness

Fainting

Another symptom, itching, also referred to as pruritus, is a typical sign of food allergies, particularly pineapple allergies. It occurs when mast cells produce histamine in reaction to allergens.

Itching can affect many areas of the body, including the lips, mouth, eyes, and skin, creating severe discomfort.

Pineapple allergy is a rare fruit allergy affecting a growing number of people. Consuming this wonderful fruit could be quite risky for anyone suffering from this illness.

Learning about this allergy might empower you to assist friends or yourself while experiencing an allergic reaction.