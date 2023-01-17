Feeling Itchy All Over The Body? Possible Causes and Home Remedies

Feeling itchy all over the body can be a frustrating and uncomfortable experience. Itchy skin, also known as pruritus, can be caused by a variety of factors, including dry skin, allergies, certain medical conditions, and even certain medications.

In this article, we will discuss some of the possible causes of itchy skin and provide some home remedies to help alleviate symptoms.

Why You Might Be Feeling Itchy All Over The Body

1) Dry Skin

One of the most common causes of itchy skin is dry skin. The skin can become dry due to a lack of moisture in the air, taking hot showers or baths, and using harsh soaps or detergents. When the skin is dry, it can become itchy and irritated.

To alleviate dry, itchy skin, it is important to keep the skin moisturized. Using a moisturizer, such as coconut oil or shea butter, can help to lock in moisture and keep the skin hydrated. Additionally, taking shorter, lukewarm showers or baths, and using a mild, fragrance-free soap can also help reduce dryness and itching.

In order to retain moisture, it's also important to avoid taking long, hot showers, and to apply lotion or moisturizer right after bathing to help lock in the moisture.

Dry skin is one of the main reasons why you might be feeling itchy all over the body. (Image via pexels/Srattha Nualsate)

2) Allergies

Allergies can also cause itchy skin. Allergic reactions can be caused by a variety of things, such as certain foods, medications or environmental factors. Allergic reactions can lead to an itchy rash, hives, or eczema.

To alleviate symptoms, it is important to identify allergens and avoid them if possible. Over-the-counter antihistamines can also be used to help alleviate symptoms. However, if symptoms persist, it's important to consult with an allergist, who can test for specific allergens and provide targeted treatment.

3) Medical Conditions

Certain medical conditions can also cause you to feel itchy all over the body. For example, kidney and liver disease can cause itchy skin as a side effect. Additionally, certain skin conditions, such as eczema, psoriasis, and scabies, can also cause itching. These conditions can be chronic and may require long-term treatment, so it is important to see a healthcare professional for a proper diagnosis and treatment.

Your medical history could also contribute to why you're feeling itchy all over the body. (Image via pexels/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

4) Stress

Another possible reason you might be feeling itchy all over the body is stress. Stress can cause the body to release certain chemicals, which can lead to inflammation and itching.

To help alleviate stress-related itching, it is important to find ways to manage stress, such as through exercise, yoga or meditation. Stress management techniques such as cognitive behavioral therapy, mindfulness, and other forms of therapy have been shown to be effective in managing stress-related symptoms.

5) Medications

Certain medications can also cause you to feel itchy all over the body as a side effect. These include antibiotics, blood pressure medications, and even some anti-depressants. If you suspect that a medication is causing your skin to itch, it is important to talk to your healthcare provider about switching to a different medication or adjusting your dosage.

Medications can lead to imbalances and backfire, causing your skin to feel itchy. (Image via unsplash/Karyna Panchenko)

Home Remedies For When You're Feeling Itchy All Over The Body

Home remedies can be used to alleviate itchy skin. Here are a few you might like to try:

1) Oatmeal Bath

One popular home remedy when you're feeling itchy all over the body is to use oatmeal as a bath soak. Oatmeal contains anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe itchy skin.

To use this remedy, simply add a cup of uncooked oatmeal to a warm bath and soak for 15-20 minutes. Oatmeal can also be made into a paste by mixing it with water, and then applied directly to the skin for added relief.

2) Aloe Vera Gel

Another home remedy is to use aloe vera gel. Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory and moisturizing properties that can help reduce itching and soothe irritated skin.

To use this remedy, apply aloe vera gel directly to the affected areas. Aloe vera can also be mixed with coconut oil or vitamin E oil to create a moisturizing lotion that can be applied to the skin.

Aloe vera gel is one of the best ways to relieve your skin of that itchy feeling! (Image via pexels/Jessica Lewis creative)

3) Ice

Using a cold compress or ice pack can also provide relief for itchy skin. Cold temperatures can help reduce inflammation and numb the area, providing temporary relief from itching. Simply wrap a few ice cubes in a towel and apply to the affected area for a few minutes at a time.

4) Vinegar

Another home remedy that can be used when you're feeling itchy all over the body is vinegar. Apple cider vinegar has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that can help soothe itchy skin. To use this remedy, mix equal parts apple cider vinegar and water in a spray bottle and apply to the affected area. You can also add a cup of apple cider vinegar to your bathwater for a soothing soak.

5) Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is also a popular home remedy for when you're feeling itchy all over the body. It has anti-inflammatory and antifungal properties that can help reduce itching and soothe irritated skin. To use this remedy, mix a few drops of tea tree oil with a carrier oil, such as coconut oil, and apply to the affected area.

In summary, itchy skin can be caused by a variety of factors, including dry skin, allergies, medical conditions, medications, and stress. It is important to note that if the symptoms persist, or if there are any signs of redness or infection, it's best to seek medical attention.

Remember to always practice good hygiene and be consistent with your skincare routine, and avoid scratching, as it can further irritate the skin and lead to infection.

Poll : Do you follow any of these tips? Yes No 0 votes