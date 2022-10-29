When you feel the urge to itch, you expect the cause to be an issue with your skin, but for some people, there may be more of a psychological element involved, such as stress. While there are many causes of itching, the link between itchy skin and anxiety has become more apparent in recent years. It is hard to tell if anxiety can cause itching by itself, but it can definitely worsen it.

Conversely, itchy skin can also worsen your anxiety. Both conditions can be treated successfully, but it's crucial to establish whether anxiety and itching are related. While anxiety-related itching is just as real as it is from other causes, treating it may require a different approach. Research shows that anxiety disorders afflict 40 million adult Americans each year. At some point in their lives, more than 1 in 5 people will experience chronic itching. However, knowing how many people have anxiety-related itching can be challenging.

Can Anxiety Cause Your Skin to Itch?

Your health can be impacted by anxiety in many different ways, especially if it is chronic. A variety of skin conditions have links to anxiety. Stress, whether it be mental or emotional, can also cause excruciating itching.

Your skin's nerve endings and your brain are constantly in contact. Anxiety sets in when your body's stress response goes into overdrive. This may have an impact on your neurological system and result in sensory problems like skin burning or itching, with or without outward manifestations. This sensation can be felt on any part of your skin, including your face, arms, legs, and scalp. It can be quite persistent or only present itself sometimes. The itch may come on alone or together with anxiety symptoms.

Stress and anxiety also have associated physical symptoms. (Image via Freepik/ pch.vector)

Stress and anxiety can result in hives, which can lead to a rash. Due to this, hives are sometimes referred to as "stress hives" or "stress rashes." For example, when you are experiencing a lot of stress, your body tells your immune cells to release potent chemicals, most notably histamine.

Histamine causes hives' characteristic inflammation and itching. Each of these illnesses has unique symptoms. For instance, if you have eczema, you might discover that when you're under a lot of stress, your skin suddenly becomes more dry, rough, and itchy.

How to Know If Stress Is the Cause of Your Itching

One method for determining whether stress is the cause of your itching is to keep track of when it occurs. If it primarily occurs during stressful times, this is a strong indicator that stress could be the reason. Additionally, pay attention to how you feel as the itching worsens. Another indication that stress may be the culprit is if you experience increased anxiety or tension when the itching first appears.

In addition to these, shingles, dry skin, allergic reactions, insect bites, and scabies can all cause itchy skin. It is crucial to get medical attention if you are experiencing more itching and cannot pinpoint a specific factor, such as stress.

Itchy skin can be frustrating, but professional help is available. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Is Recovery Possible?

Finding the underlying cause and ending the symptom loop are the first steps in treating anxiety and itching. Doctors may recommend a dermatologist for further testing or assistance in diagnosing any underlying skin issues. The physician could also send the patient to a mental health professional to help discover any underlying stress or anxiety disorders.

Skin itching can be the cause or symptom of other disorders. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Treatments for skin conditions may include medicated lotions to help relieve itching, in addition to specific medications for the specific symptoms or condition itself.

Through behavioral treatment, a therapist or psychologist can also assist people with anxiety problems in controlling their anxiety levels. Individuals who use this therapy may be able to alter their anxious thought patterns. Medication may be required in certain circumstances. Finding methods to lower stress is also crucial because it might worsen symptoms. Some measures that could lessen stress include:

Movement exercises

Tai Chi or Yoga,

Massage Therapy with Acupuncture

Exercise and daily meditation

Takeaway

Ultimately, if you are experiencing stress itching, it is really critical to get medical attention. Stress itching can develop into a very serious issue and cause a lot of pain and discomfort if it is not handled. Identifying the reason, controlling stress, and taking care of your skin are the keys to stopping the cycle of worry and itching, regardless of which came first. While it could take some time, working with experts can help relieve your itch.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

