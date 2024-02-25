What is post-workout depression? How do you recognize it?

Workouts are linked to good mental and physical health, but have you heard of post-workout depression?

While exercise is one of the go-to tools for many with or without mental health issues, anything excessive can negatively influence you. Some individuals may experience tiredness, sadness and frustration even after a workout. This set of symptoms is often recognized as post-workout depression.

In a culture where we are constantly asked to push ourselves out of our comfort zone, it's not unusual to experience the flip side of excessive exercise. There can be various causes behind this type of unease and exhaustion, but the good news is that it's preventable.

By incorporating small breaks and taking other preventive steps, you can avoid the symptoms associated with post-workout depression.

What is post-workout depression? What are the signs to recognize it?

Anything in the excess can be harmful for your health. (Image via Freepik/bristekjegor)

Physical and mental health are intricately linked to each other. Therefore, if your body doesn't like something, it immediately shows in your emotional state.

Some common symptoms of post-workout depression are persistent sadness and fatigue after a workout, lack of excitement after a new gym achievement, negative self-talk and constant comparison with others at the gym, loss of interest in gym activities and other associated symptoms of depression.

Not all gym days feel great, but it's important to keep an eye out for signs of depression. Remember that these signs often disrupt your functioning and how you feel, even outside the gym.

Exercise often makes us feel good because of the release of endorphins. Counterintuitively, we may experience negative effects as a consequence of putting excessive strain on our bodies.

Is there a way to avoid post-workout depression?

Is there a way to avoid fatigue and feeling tired? (Image via Freepik/Drazen Zigic)

One of the primary ways to make full use of a tool or technique is to introduce regulation and moderation.

Here are some ways in which you can avoid workout-related depression:

Engage in moderate exercises that help you elevate your mood, but don't put strain on your mind and body.

Fuel your body with water and food, along with getting the right amount of sleep.

Prioritize taking a break and giving your body a full rest after a workout. A lot of us skip that, thinking that it won't have long-term effects.

Reach out to your support system, if the effects of your workout continue to persist.

Set realistic gym goals. Notice if you are engaging in social comparison and feeling critically towards yourself.

We often force our loved ones to exercise or push themselves, but post-workout depression makes us recognize that we all have unique needs.

It means that while someone with depression may benefit from gymming and active workouts, others with depression may do so from incorporating yoga and other mindfulness practices.

If certain tools don't work out for you, it's important to speak to your practitioner and switch to other tools. Don't let post-workout depression take a toll on your emotional health.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

