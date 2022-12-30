What is Protein Coffee (Proffee) and Is It Healthy?

What if it could help you build muscle and lose weight? This is the promise of protein coffee, which is basically just regular coffee with added protein powder.

The concept has been around for a while but has recently gotten popular thanks to social media influencers like Kayla Itsines who promote it as a diet hack for her followers (and herself). If you're wondering whether adding protein powder to your morning cup of joe is worth it — or if it's even healthy — read on.

What Is Protein Coffee?

Protein coffee can be made with instant and non-instant proteins. (Image via Unsplash/Perfect snacks)

Protein coffee is a type of coffee that contains protein. These drinks are usually made with ground beans, milk, and whey protein, although there are other ingredients used in some recipes.

What’s the difference between fat-free and skim milk? Fat-free milk has less than 0.5 grams of fat per 100 ml, while skim milk has less than 0.2 grams of fat per 100ml.

Protein coffee can be divided into two categories: instant and non-instant proteins. The first category includes powders containing whey or casein protein isolates, which are dissolved in water or milk before being added to the coffee.

The second category consists of powdered mixes with added ingredients such as carbohydrates, sweeteners, cocoa powder, etc. These require additional preparation time, as they have to be mixed with hot water separately from the coffee itself.

Can Protein Coffee Help You Reach Your Fitness Goals?

Proffee provides you with an extra boost of protein. (Image via Unsplash/Toa Heftiba)

Protein coffee is a great option for those trying to reach their fitness goals. Protein is an essential nutrient that helps keep muscles strong and healthy, and it's one of the three macronutrients (fats, carbohydrates, and proteins) humans need to survive.

Protein coffee can help you get the protein you need in the morning by providing a boost of protein in addition to your morning cup of joe. The amount of protein needed varies from person to person; however, most people should aim for around 0.8-1 grams of protein per pound bodyweight each day (or about 15-20% of their total calorie intake). That can be obtained through eating food sources like chicken breast or tuna, protein shakes; or this type of beverage.

Proteins help with satiety — meaning that they make us feel fuller after eating them — and blood sugar management due to their effect on hormones such as glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1). That stimulates insulin release when blood sugar levels drop below normal ranges resulting in lower overall levels during digestion periods, preventing spikes which could lead into metabolic dysfunction if left untreated long term.

Is Protein Coffee Worth It?

Protein coffee is a trendy drink, but it's not a necessity. You don't need to get your protein from coffee.

You can still reach your fitness goals with or without protein coffee. For example, there're plenty of ways you can increase the amount of protein in your diet that don't involve drinking it in liquid form (e.g., eating more meat).

Protein coffee is the new trendy drink for all the fitness enthusiast. (Image via Unsplash/VD Photography)

The short answer: Protein coffee won't make or break your health or fitness goals — but if you want to try it out for yourself as an experiment, go for it.

How to Make Your Own Proffee?

Protein is important to your diet, but you can get enough protein without Protein Coffee. If you’re trying to add more protein to your diet, there are plenty of other ways. You don't need to drink a cup of coffee with added protein powder every morning.

If you're looking for a quick way to get more calories and nutrients in your body, think about adding a scoop of peanut butter (16 grams) or almond butter (10 grams) onto whole grain toast or oatmeal — or even just eating an extra piece of fruit. Just be sure not to go overboard with it.

Conclusion

While protein coffee may help you feel fuller throughout the day, it’s important to remember that there're many other ways to get your daily dose of protein. If you’re looking for a tasty way to boost your morning routine, try adding some almond milk or coconut water to your cup instead of using protein powder.

