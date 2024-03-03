What is race-based traumatic stress? Can I work on it in therapy?

Race-based traumatic stress is experienced in the face of events or experiences that are deeply unsettling and often a threat to your safety.

It's a type of trauma that's very complex in nature, yet many experience it. Often, it becomes difficult for people in the majority to recognize the emotional, mental and social challenges that can be experienced by the minority.

We continue to witness race-based atrocities across the world. What can we do in such a situation? We can become more informed and sensitive to these deep-rooted concerns.

Race-based traumatic stress is a unique psychological distress that Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) suffer as a result of racism and discrimination.

Race based trauma can pass through generations. (Image via Vecteezy/ Mustafa V)

What is race-based traumatic stress?

There are various types of trauma that can impact us. (Image via Pexels/Asiama Junior)

Individuals with race-based traumatic stress often witness racial discrimination. It's important to note that what we perceive and experience as trauma may not be the same for another person, especially one with a unique cultural experience.

We now know that there are various types of trauma, and each type can affect individuals differently. Race-based trauma can stem from various acts of violence. These can range from overt acts of discrimination, physical or verbal violence, and hate crime to more subtle forms of microaggressive behaviors and systemic inequalities.

As you may imagine, race-based traumatic stress can be experienced by not just one but many from the same community. Unfortunately, it can also be a form of transgenerational trauma that gets passed within families.

Can I talk about race-based trauma in therapy?

There are many who live in the margins of society, how do we help them? (Image via Pexels/Parij Photography)

Yes, race-based trauma is not just something that we read about in history. Rather, these experiences can be ongoing for many.

Many therapists are trained to recognize intersectionality. It means that they recognize that clients are constantly influenced by systems they are born in. They recognize your historical roots and the things that have influenced you in the past.

Your therapist will invite you to have conversations about your race and experiences that are associated with your identity. Therapy is not the only way to heal, but it can be a starting point for healing your past.

Sometimes, we also don't recognize the effects of these experiences on us, and therapy can help us manage the symptoms of race-based traumatic stress. Additionally, it can help us gain a sense of emotional freedom.

Remember that trauma is often a hidden wound and can get missed. By becoming more informed and aware, we recognize the profound challenges faced by those affected by race-based traumatic stress.

That helps us make societies more inclusive and safer. While it may seem like an ideal situation, change begins with small steps.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.