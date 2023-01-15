What is Reiki Therapy? What Can You Expect from It?

Reiki therapy is an energy healing technique that employs light touch to promote relaxation and alleviate stress and anxiety. The hands of reiki practitioners improve the flow and balance of your energy, which aids healing by delivering energy to your body.

To transmit energy, Reiki practitioners may move their hands lightly over the body without actually touching it, or they may delicately touch the body. With few to no unwanted side effects, this low- or no-touch therapy can provide important advantages.

The fundamental tenet of Reiki therapy is that someone who has little energy is more likely to be ill or worried. However, if it is high, individuals have a greater chance of feeling joyful and healthy. Although a Reiki session cannot treat diseases or cure ailments, it may make your body feel more at ease and serene.

What to Expect from Reiki Therapy?

Reiki sessions often last 20 to 90 minutes. At the outset, you'll be offered a brief explanation or introduction to the process. You'll be told to lie down on a mat or treatment table. They'll drape a blanket over you.

There won't be much talking during the Reiki session, but you are welcome to speak with your practitioner. The therapist will run their hands all around your body. They might give you a little touch or put their hands close to your body.

There's a chance your body will become hot or tingly. Some claim to have seen memories or representations of colors or images. Allow whatever happens to pass without attaching too much significance to it. The more reiki you practice, the richer your experiences may become.

The practitioner will then lightly place their hands on or over particular limbs, torso, and head regions of the client. Usually, they will hold these positions for three to ten seconds.

By addressing the emotional component of pain, reiki therapy may assist in reducing the perception of it. Reiki is intended to relieve emotional discomfort by allowing healing energy to freely flow throughout the body, resulting in relaxation and a decrease in pain and tension throughout the body. Additionally, it can aid in lowering stress and anxiety, which in turn can lessen how painful things feel.

What is Reiki Meditation?

Through the practice of reiki meditation, you can achieve mental peace and solitude. It uses symbols and mantras to make meditation easier for you and is regarded as one of the best conventional medical systems.

Here’s how to perform Reiki meditation:

1) Straighten your back and sit or lie comfortably on the mat. Try to maintain your composure and relaxation.

2) Breathe in deeply. Imagine taking in all the joy and goodness you require, and then taking a long, cleansing breath out as you visualize any lingering bad feelings like anxiety, fear, or depression leaving your body.

3) Observe how your mind and body become attuned to it and become relaxed after taking a few breaths in this manner.

Benefits Offered by Reiki Therapy

Here are the benefits of Reiki therapy:

1) Promotes relaxation

The relaxation reaction, which practitioners claim activates the body's natural healing mechanism, is the focus of the most extensively researched advantages of reiki.

2) Eases physical pain

Numerous studies have looked at the effects of reiki on a variety of conditions, such as the reduction of pain following knee surgery, the recovery from caesarean delivery, the management of hypertension, the improvement of rheumatoid arthritis patient quality of life, and patients undergoing various cancer treatments.

3) Treats depression

A therapeutic strategy that includes reiki sessions may be utilized to lessen depression. Researchers examined the effects of reiki therapy on elderly people who were suffering from pain, despair, or anxiety in a short study from 2010.

The individuals claimed that their physical symptoms, emotions, and general well-being had improved. Additionally, they reported greater levels of self-care, increased interest, and relaxation.

Reiki therapy is frequently administered by practitioners in a calm, quiet setting.

Since every person is unique, it's important to avoid having any specific expectations. If you decide to give it a shot, keep an open mind. Since Reiki is energy, it is constantly at work, and the more receptive you are to it, the easier it will be for you to benefit fully from the treatment.

