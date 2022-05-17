What is the Reverse Warrior Pose (Viparita Virabhadrasana) in Yoga? Tips, technique, correct form, benefits and common mistakes

The Reverse Warrior pose (Viparita Virabhadrasana) is a standing yoga pose that extends to the waist and energizes the entire body. It's commonly done as part of a "Dancing Warrior" sequence in Vinyasa Flow classes, which proceeds from Warrior I through Warrior II, then straight into Reverse Warrior.

Getting started with Reverse Warrior Pose: Correct technique

The Reverse Warrior is a lunge posture side bend. Forward bends and backbends are common in yoga, whereas side bends are less common.

The intercostal muscles that run between the ribs are difficult to reach, yet they require attention as well. Reverse Warrior pose helps in strengthening intercostal muscles.

Here is a step-by-step guide to perform the Reverse Warrior pose:

Start with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Bring your right foot forward, parallel to your left foot.

Bend your right knee for a comfortable stretch now. With your right thigh parallel to the ground, your right knee should be directly above your right ankle.

Raise your right arm over your head. The left hand should slide along the back of the left leg while doing this.

For 20-30 seconds, remain in this position. Push a deep breath out and stand up.

Switch the other limb and repeat the process.

Repeat this asana 5-6 times per day.

Benefits of Reverse Warrior Pose: Why should you do it?

1) Increased mobility

Reverse Warrior improves the legs, expands the side body, increases spinal mobility, and enhances core strength and balance.

2) Full body stretch

The front and back thighs (quadriceps and hamstrings), hips, groin muscles, and rib intercostal muscles all get a thorough stretch. It's a hip opener, which is a great cure to sitting for long periods of time.

3) Breathing and circulation

It's also a stimulating stance that helps with breathing and circulation.

4) Improved flexibility

This posture also improves back and spine flexibility. It strengthens the lower body while stretching the sides of the torso and arms.

5) Calming your mind

This asana improves blood flow throughout the body, reducing weariness and calming the mind. Regularly doing this asana will help you gain strength and ease lower back pain.

Tips to remember to avoid common mistakes

It's critical to concentrate on the varying stages of alignment when doing Reverse Warrior correctly. Make sure to keep the following tips in mind before practicing this stance:

1) Correct position

First, focus on getting your feet and legs in the right places. From the ground up, construct the position.

2) Avoid kneeling too far forward or inside drifting

The front knee should never extend past the toes in any lunge position, otherwise you risk putting too much stress on the knee. Your knee may incline towards the inside, but this is also demanding on the knee joint, so you should avoid it.

3) Flex the front knee

Maintain a straight right knee above your ankle. When you tilt your upper body backwards, the front knee often follows. Check in on your legs once you've set up your arms, and if required, deepen the front knee so it's precisely over your ankle. Make a conscious effort to keep your front knee bent deeply.

4) Don't put weight on the back hand

Put no weight on your rear hand because your core strength should provide more support than your hand lying on your leg.

5) Keep rear leg straight

Keep your rear leg straight and press down via the outer border of your back foot.

6) When to avoid doing reverse warrior pose

If you have stability issues or a hip, knee, back, or shoulder injury, you should avoid this position. If you have a neck issue, instead of leaning your head back, keep your neck in a neutral position with your gaze forward.

Your thighs, groin, and sides will stretch, but you should not experience any pain. If you experience any sharp pain, get out of the pose gently.

Bottomline

Although Reverse Warrior can be done as a deep backbend, it is more helpful to approach it as a side bend. In practice, this means that the goal is not to achieve a full spinal extension in a deep backbend. It makes no difference how far below your leg your left hand can reach.

Reverse Warrior practice can be a relaxing and enjoyable method to add strength, power, and beauty to your everyday practice routine. You might notice an improvement in your capacity to go through life with absolute ease as you practice this pose on a daily basis!

