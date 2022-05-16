What is the Revolved Triangle Pose (Parivrtta Trikonasana) in Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Parivrtta Trikonasana or Revolved Triangle Pose is an excellent way to improve attention and mindfulness. This twist forces you to stay present, which is an excellent remedy to a wandering mind.

You can increase your one-point focus by giving yourself entirely to the most physically challenging components of the pose.

The Revolved Triangle pose emphasizes your hips, back, shoulders, and legs and is a somewhat more difficult form of Trikonasana. In other words, it has the potential to improve your entire body.

However, there is a catch. This asana is not for beginners or people with no prior yoga experience. If you want to incorporate the Revolved Triangle pose into your home exercises, you should first master the fundamentals of yoga and then practice this pose under the guidance of a professional.

Getting started with Revolved Triangle Pose: Correct technique

Despite its seeming simplicity, the revolved triangle pose has a few important elements to follow. Here is a step-by-step guide:

Beginning with a mountain pose (or Tadasana), spread your feet about four feet apart and extend your arms parallel to the ground with palms facing down.

Starting on the right side, your right foot should be at a 90-degree angle to the mat's end, while your left foot should be at a 45-degree angle.

Exhale as you bend your body to the hip joint and extend to the side over your right leg (if you're starting on the right).

Keep your waistband long and not twisted. Stretch your tailbone to your heel's back.

Reach down with your left arm to your right foot (or your right arm down to your left foot, if you have your left foot forward).

Grab your ankle or big toe gently with your hand reaching the ground (if your arm doesn't reach, use a block).

Place your second hand on your hips at the same time. You can raise your opposing arm up towards the ceiling or sky if you want to take the stance a step farther.

Turn your head up to the ceiling with your shoulders aligned. Hold for a few seconds before returning to the beginning position and repeating with the other leg.

Here is a video to help you understand better:

Benefits of Revolved Triangle Pose: Why should you do it?

Parivrtta Trikonasana, like many other yoga postures, has a number of physical and mental advantages, including:

1) Toned muscles

It powerfully extends your hamstrings, thighs, and back muscles. This aids in the burning of fat and the toning of muscles.

2) Improves Flexibility

This pose improves flexibility and strengthens the spinal nerves by stretching the spine and back.

3) Opens the Hips and Shoulders

The Revolving Triangle position also helps to open the hip flexors and shoulder muscles. This enhances their movement while simultaneously reducing their chances of injury.

4) Relieves stress

Parivrtta Trikonasana is a yoga pose that targets the lower back, which is where some people store their stress. This pose can assist in the release of tension, leading to less anxiety and a more stable emotional state.

Tips to remember to avoid common mistakes

To benefit the most from the revolved triangle pose and to avoid injury, be mindful of the following tips:

1) Don’t overwork your neck

It's critical to avoid over-twisting the neck in the Revolved Triangle pose and instead concentrate on the muscles of the middle and upper back.

Most of us have a tendency to twist where it's convenient and avoid rotating where it's not pleasant. This usually implies overworking the neck, which is rather movable, and underworking the middle and upper back.

2) Keep body integrity

Parivrtta Trikonasana can assist to work a needed and underrated portion of the body: the thoracic spine, if you can preserve integrity in the rest of your body rather than slipping into the trap of over-twisting the neck. Working the muscles in an area that you may overlook can provide a valuable opportunity to improve the mind's presence in relation to the body.

3) Keep your head in aligned

Allowing your head to become out of alignment is a common mistake that many people make. Allowing your head to extend beyond your front leg might throw you off balance and cause back discomfort.

4) Don’t lift your heel

When you're first learning the Revolved Triangle pose, it's easy to make the mistake of letting your heel lift off the ground.

It's not just about being concentrated and psychologically centered during your yoga practice; it'll throw you off balance and make it more likely that you'll strain or damage yourself if you don't keep your feet grounded throughout the action.

If you're having trouble doing this, you can practice the pose with your heel against a wall.

