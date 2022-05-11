What is the Run Walk Method? Basics, How to Do it and Benefits

If you are a beginner runner who wants to enhance endurance and improve overall fitness to run for longer periods without risking injury and fatigue, the run walk method is the best strategy to opt for. However, what exactly is the run walk method? Does it really work? Read on to find out:

What is the run walk method?

The run walk method is a straightforward running strategy that involves planned walking breaks between your runs. It's an effective and simple method to build energy for running, avoid injuries and improve running endurance. The strategy was first introduced by coach Jeff Galloway in the 70s, so many people call it the 'Jeff Galloway Method'.

The major concept of the run walk strategy is to run and walk for pre-determined times or distances.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced runner, the run walk method can be a productive and powerful procedure for improving your running pace and endurance. With time, this method can help you increase your race time and improve your overall athletic performance.

How can you implement this method?

Once you’ve decided to give the run walk method a try, you may want to find the walking and running ratio that is appropriate for your fitness level.

Here are some of the run walk ratios you can try:

As a beginner runner: start by running for about 20 to 30 seconds, and walk for a minute or two.

As an intermediate runner: run for at least three to five minutes, and walk for two minutes.

As an experienced runner: run for at least ten minutes, and walk for 20 seconds to a minute.

Depending on your fitness level, choose whatever ratio works the best for you, and get started with the method.

Does the method work? Does it provide any benefit?

The run walk method does work and offers some great benefits, like:

1) The method is best for new runners

If you are just starting to run, including this method in your fitness schedule will help you cover more distance than you would without taking walking breaks in between. Furthermore, that will enhance your running motivation and help you develop a powerful running base.

2) Run walk is good for injury-prone people

Whether you are running with a minor injury, returning to a running schedule after an injury or trying not to get injured while running, the run walk method is the best to go for.

When you walk during this method, your muscles counteract the negative effects of stress and pressure that take place during continuous running, which in return, reduces the risk of a new injury or aggravating a prior one.

3) It helps muscles recover fast

Walking breaks are active recovery periods that potentially reduce the chance of fatigue caused due to repetitive and continuous running. The run and walk method also allows your muscles to rest and recover and charges you up, so you can run more miles with less stress and tiredness.

4) It helps you run more miles

The method helps to relax your body during walking breaks, which in turn delays tiredness and allows you to run farther and faster. By incorporating this method, you’ll find yourself running long distances with greater speed and energy.

5) It makes running easy and less stressful

Along with the physical benefits associated with the run walk method; there are mental benefits of this method as well. The walk breaks in between will help you feel more in control of your running and also make it less stressful and tiring. That means you’ll run confidently without the fear of fatiguing or straining your body.

6) It keeps you more focused

If you have issues staying focused during your runs, and you stress about completing the desired mile, incorporating a run walk method might help keep you focused throughout your run. That is because monitoring your running time will obviously require focus and will help keep your mind at the moment.

Bottomline

Though this strategy is effective and safe overall, it doesn’t work for everybody. What feels right for you may not be suitable for another.

Therefore, it’s always best to choose a run walk ratio that works for you rather than choosing something that's good for another runner. Experiment with different ratios, and find out one that works best for you.

Edited by Bhargav