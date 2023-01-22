The ‘12-3-30’ workout has been gaining increasing popularity on social media for the past couple of years. Several variations of this workout method have also surfaced.

The ‘12-3-30’ workout tends to involve effective cardio sessions. It claims to provide extensive advantages to the body, including improved cardiovascular health, removing excess fat from the body, helping with weight loss, and better muscle development.

In this article, we will discuss the ‘12-3-30’ workout, what are its benefits and results along with how effective is this workout exactly.

Treadmill workout

12 3 30 Treadmill Workout

The ‘12-3-30’ workout tends to be a tough but low-impact cardio workout that will effectively work on several muscles in your posterior chain, including calves, lower back, hamstring, and glutes. This workout requires you to adjust the incline on the 12 with a speed of three miles per hour.

To start this workout, warm up your body by walking at a slow pace for about 5-10 minutes at a slow incline. After warming up your body, you can start with a 30-minute walk at a speed of three miles per hour and at an incline of 12. By holding handrails at the side, you can modify your posture. Therefore, to reap the maximum benefits through the ‘12-3-30’ workout avoid holding onto the handrails.

The 12 3 30 workout is highly beneficial for people who work desk jobs as this exercise boosts the daily movement of your body.

12 3 30 Workout Results

Proponents of the 12 3 30 workout claim that it provides a variety of health benefits. These include:

1. Toned Muscles

The 12 3 30 workout will also provide effective results in the sense that it will engage the slow-twitch muscle in your body which will help in building muscular endurance in the body.

It is also highly beneficial for beginners who want to challenge their muscles. This treadmill workout will also help in building strength in the lower body as well as working on the balance of the overall body.

2. Fat Loss

The ‘12-3-30’ workout will also help in promoting fat loss from the body with a lower impact on your joints and back muscles. This exercise will also help in burning a decent amount of calories, which will enable you to get a toned body.

Treadmill workout

3. Improved Mood

Regularly doing 12 3 30 workouts might also help improve your mood as it can be beneficial for certain mental health conditions. It releases feel-good endorphins, which will have a positive impact on your attention, emotional state, social interaction, and mood.

4. Lesser Risk of Cardiovascular Disease

This ‘12-3-30’ workout tends to mimic the movement of uphill walking, which will not only help in burning a decent number of the calories but will also help in managing healthy blood pressure in the body by increasing your heart rate. It will also help in improving your heart health by reducing the risks related to cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.

Is ‘12-3-30’ Workout Effective?

The ‘12-3-30’ workout can be considered an effective aerobic routine that can be incorporated into your lifestyle, which will help in building strength and endurance of the body. For weight loss, you can pair this exercise with a nutritious diet routine.

However, this workout also increases the risk of falling and injuring yourself because of the steep incline. You should take all the necessary precautions such as wearing properly-fitted shoes to avoid getting hurt.

Treadmill workout

Overall, the 12 3 30 workout is simple and straightforward, which will provide you with a multitude of health benefits, ranging from weight loss to improved cardiovascular health and better muscle definition in the body.

This workout tends to be suitable for people of all fitness levels and ages as long as they do not have any underlying health conditions such as joint issues. People with underlying back conditions such as spinal stenosis and vascular conditions should also avoid the ‘12-3-30’ workout.

You should consult a medical professional beforehand if uphill walking is painful for you to avoid any type of injury to the body.

