What’s Behind Coughing After Running? Possible Causes and Tips to Manage

Do you frequently suffer from coughing after running? And is this normal? Are you looking for the answer to these questions? Continue reading if you're interested in learning what causes a runner's cough and how to prevent or at least lessen this issue.

Even if it's inconvenient and frustrating, there's usually nothing to worry about. But if you run frequently, it's helpful to understand what triggers the coughing, how to stop it, and if there are any preventative measures.

Is it normal to cough after exercising?

If you experience coughing after running, you are not alone. This happens to a lot of runners at all levels.

It's not uncommon for coughing to be brought on by exercise, whether it begins while you're jogging or after you've finished. One particular cause of the cough may exist, or it may be a result of several other factors.

Many people experience runner's cough. (Image via Pexels/ Ketut Subiyanto)

What Causes Coughing After Running?

Increased ventilation during exercise frequently leads to coughing after exercise. Your breathing rate increases as you run to give your muscles more oxygen. The airways may dry up and get inflamed as a result of increased ventilation, which might result in coughing after running.

Exercise-induced coughing can occasionally be a symptom of underlying respiratory conditions like asthma or allergies.

Running outside while there is a lot of pollen around might cause coughing, wheezing, and sneezing. This reaction may be more severe if you already have asthma and allergies, but it can also occur in runners who don't generally have problems with seasonal allergens.

Seasonal allergies may also cause coughing after exercise. (Image via Pexels/ Cottonbro Studio)

Another potential reason for post-run coughing is acid reflux. Acids found in our stomachs aid in food digestion. These acids can occasionally reach our throats. Everyone experiences this every once in a while, but the valve at the top of the stomach typically prevents it. This valve can become chronically ill if it is impaired by factors including obesity, pregnancy, or smoking. Moreover, some medicines can make it worse.

Exercise might make acid reflux symptoms worse and make you cough. Before going for a run, consider changing your meals or giving your stomach more time to empty.

Managing Coughing After Running

Coughing after running is typically nothing to worry about, although it can be annoying and upsetting. Here are some suggestions for treating coughing brought on by exercise:

1) Remain hydrated

Drinking a lot of water can help to keep the airways wet and lower the chances of coughing. This is true before, during, and after exercise.

2) Breathe through your nose

By warming and moistening the air before it enters your lungs, breathing through your nose can assist in lowering the risk of airway irritation.

Breathe through nose while running. (Image via Unsplash/ Jenny Hill)

3) Avoid irritants

Try to steer clear of running in polluted or allergen-rich areas. If you must run through these regions, think about using a mask or scarf to shield your mouth and nose.

4) Warm up and cool down

Spending time warming up and cooling down appropriately before and after exercise will help your body be ready for the demands of exercise and lower the chances of coughing.

Now you know that coughing after running is a common occurrence and normally causes little concern. The physiology of exercise-induced coughing can be better understood to assist you in controlling this discomfort while still reaping the rewards of exercise.

You may maintain a healthy respiratory system by drinking enough water, using your nose to breathe, avoiding triggers, warming up and cooling down, and seeking medical help if necessary.

Take some time off and allow your body a chance to rest and recuperate if you cough after running due to a respiratory infection. Hopefully, you won't experience coughing problems any longer once you start running again.

