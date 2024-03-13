What is a sage herb? Everything you need to know

Salvia officinalis also known as sage is a common staple herb with a strong and earthy flavor. It has a distinct herbal aroma, because of which it is often used in cooking, baking, and drinking.

Common Sage is rich in antioxidants and, therefore is good for the brain and the body. You’ll find this product in fresh, dried, or oily form and with a wide range of culinary applications. Sage also comes with a lot of vitamins and minerals and is always very low in calories.

What is a sage herb?

Sage, Salvia officinalis or Salvia Azurea is a member of the mint family, with a strong and pungent smell because of which it is used in small amounts. For ages, it is used as a medicinal herb and is said to be very good for our health. However, more research has to be done to validate the claims.

Uses of this aromatic herb

It is used to treat inflammation, hot flashes, high cholesterol, dementia, and many other medical conditions.

It is also often used for making soups, tea, and other dishes. It is also used to add flavor to sausages and as a meat stuffing, because of its strong, minty, and smoky aroma. Its oil is also used for treating skin conditions like acne or eczema.

Health benefits of Sage

Fighting free radicals

Being rich in antioxidants like polyphenols and vitamins ( A, E, and C), these long grey-green leaves can help combat cancer-causing substances in the body.

The acidic compounds in sage can help in better memory and improved brain functioning, other than eliminating the carcinogens.

Oral Health

Sage can kill plaque-causing bacteria like Streptococcus and fungi like Candida albicans inside the mouth. Using a mouthwash that contains this herb or its extracts can help improve gum and teeth health.

It can also be used to treat throat infection infections.

Reduced blood sugar levels

Consuming sage tablets or supplements can reduce blood sugar levels in patients, by reducing glucose production and improving insulin resistance.

Better Bone Health

Being rich in Vitamins K, D, and calcium, it can improve bone density and make our bones stronger and healthier. Conditions like osteoporosis or osteopenia can also be treated or avoided.

Improved brain function and memory

The numerous antioxidants in sage can improve brain capacity and function. It can also improve your focus and alertness. Taking it daily can improve cognition, reasoning, and problem-solving abilities.

More research is needed to validate the above claims.

Side-effects of Sage

High dosages of sage can lead to seizures, hot flashes, abnormal heart rate, and allergic reactions. Pregnant women and children should avoid taking it directly. Having it in its cooked form is suggested.

If you use it in the right amounts, this herb will have no side effects. For powerful effects, use sage extracts or oils rather than having them in their fresh, powdered, or dried form.

This medicinal herb is often planted on graves for remembrance and is associated with positiveness, better living, and a long life. Harness the power of this ancient plant and enjoy its many health benefits.

If you have a history of allergies or are suffering from a medical condition, consult a healthcare professional, before using it.