Enhancing brain health is just as important as enhancing physical health. Although the brain is a powerful machine, it also requires maintenance from time to time.

Have you recently been a little disoriented and unable to concentrate on your work? Did you know that certain herbs can be useful for you in that situation? The source of the mind, according to Ayurveda Medicine, is inside our heart and therefore encompasses the entire physical body, despite the fact that western society links the mind to the brain.

The benefits of herbs and spices on enhancing brain health have been the subject of numerous studies, but more human studies are required to fully understand the scope of these health benefits.

Herbs & Spices to Improve Memory and Brain Health

The brain requires assistance to work at its peak, as it's continuously processing, evaluating, making decisions, and reacting.

Herbs for memory and brain can help overcome mental weariness at the end of the day or maintain cognitive function as you age. Here are six herbal powerhouses that promote cognition and overall brain health:

1) Saffron

According to a study, saffron may help Alzheimer's patients' memory. Saffron has been found in numerous investigations to be just as efficient as antidepressant drugs in treating mild to moderate depression. Depression has been linked to forgetfulness and memory issues.

To avail the benefits of saffron, add roughly half a teaspoon of it to two cups of cooked quinoa to make a wholesome side dish that can lift your spirits.

2) Centella Asiatica

One of the herbs that promotes the most mental clarity is Centella Asiatica. As long as it's ingested in moderation, ayurveda medicine claims that it's beneficial for everyone.

Tea and essential oils made from centella asiatica are available. It encourages longevity, enhances memory and brain function, and supports meditation. Add 5-10 drops of centella asiatica essential oil under your tongue, or mix it with any beverage, like tea, twice a day to reap the benefits.

3) Reishi mushroom

Reishi mushroom is also referred to as the mushroom of immortality and is one of the herbs used most frequently in traditional Chinese medicine.

Reishi is a fabulous anti-stress herb. People claim that Reishi helps quieten down the nerves, improves memory, promotes concentration and focus, strengthens the will, and, as a result, helps to grow wisdom.

This mushroom is well-known for boosting the immune system in the west. As it's an adaptogen herb, which means it naturally adjusts to increase energy or induce relaxation to restore balance to the body, it helps improve mental clarity.

It comes in powder, pills, or even a tincture form, making it easy to use (which has faster action). You only need to take 3-12 drops each day, as needed, to avail all these benefits. Try reishi mushroom if you're looking for a gentle sense of peace, positivity and sense of connection.

4) Rosemary

This is a well-known essential oil that has received a lot of attention. Rosemary is regarded as a polycrest, which means it's a drug with numerous applications.

It raises glucose levels, promotes oxygenation, and strengthens the heart and brain. Rosemary tea works well as a natural memory enhancer.

5) Sage

Sage can be used when you repeatedly experience lapses in memory, as it significantly improves brain health.

Sage helps improve memory in both young and old people, according to a 2017 analysis. It also lessens cognitive loss brought on by Alzheimer's disease.

Sage works by blocking an enzyme that degrades acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that must be present in high concentrations to improve memory. Adding two tablespoons of freshly chopped sage leaves to winter soups can enhance flavor in a healthy way.

6) Spearmint

The scientific name for spearmint is mentha spicata. The herb is undoubtedly well known because of its culinary applications and the fact that it grows in almost every temperate region despite being native to Europe and Southwest Asia.

Spearmint supports brain health and well-being in addition to being utilized in a variety of goods, such as jams and mouthwash. It can ease occasional digestive issues, promote relaxation, and perhaps most significantly, support memory.

For instance, a study found that taking spearmint extract supplements helped improve memory quality and spatial working memory accuracy.

Takeaway

Nutrition is crucial for maintaining good brain health. You can feel good about improving your brain's health by having more whole, plant-based foods, omega-3 fatty acid sources, and herbs and spices.

