6 Healthy Snacks To Keep Your Brain Sharp

Healthy foods can keep the brain sharp and active throughout the day. Nutritious foods can improve both short-term and long-term cognitive function. The brain needs plenty of energy and nutrients to maintain proper function as the control hub of the body.

These foods may also reduce the risk of brain stroke and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Healthy fatty acids can help nourish the brain's neurons and keep the brain sharp. However, refined sugar and seed oils may damage neurons and lead to cognitive decline.

Healthy Snacks Recipes to Keep Your Brain Sharp

The best foods to boost brain and memory include fatty fish, chicken, whole eggs, tofu, and nuts. Here're six recipes to include in your diet to keep your brain sharp:

1) Grilled salmon

Ingredients

5 tbsps olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp chopped parsley

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tsp dried basil

salt and pepper

2 fillets of salmon

Directions

Marinade the salmon fillets with olive oil, lemon juice, chopped parsley, garlic, basil, salt, and pepper in a glass bowl.

Place the salmon fillets in a shallow glass dish. Cover and keep it in the refrigerator for an hour, turning occasionally.

Preheat the grill and lightly oil the mesh. The mesh grill should be four inches above the heat source to prevent the fish from burning.

Drain off any excess marinade, and place the fillets on the grill.

Cook on the preheated grill till the fish is flakey and easily breaks with a fork.

Grill for about five minutes per side.

2) Nutty trail mix

Nuts contain good fats and are among the foods that can be consumed in a gluten-free diet.

Ingredients

1 cup of almonds, chopped

1 cup of walnuts, chopped

1 cup of pistachios, chopped

1/2 cup of watermelon seeds

1/2 cup of pumpkin seeds

unsweetened coconut flakes

coconut oil (optional)

Procedure

Roast all these ingredients under low flame. Coconut oil can be drizzled while cooking for flavor.

Let the mixture cool down in a well-ventilated place.

Once cooled completely, store in a jar, and enjoy the snack any time to keep your brain sharp.

3) Egg salad

Ingredients

4 whole eggs, hardboiled

2 tbsp fresh celery, finely chopped

4 tbsp red onion, finely chopped

2 tbsp dill leaves, chopped

3 tbsp garlic chives, chopped

The salad dressing

5 tablespoons of mayonnaise

2 tsp lemon juice

2 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp paprika/green chillis

salt and pepper

2 garlic cloves, minced

Procedure

Peel and chop the hardboiled eggs, and place them in a glass bowl.

Add chopped celery, red onion slices, dill, and chives, and mix well.

Add the dressing mix, and toss the mixture well. Place the mixture in the refrigerator for about 30 mins for better taste.

4) Grilled mushrooms

Mushrooms contain antioxidants. These beneficial compounds can keep the brain sharp.

Ingredients

4 button mushrooms

Salt and pepper

Balsamic vinegar

2 tbsps olive oil

Procedure

Marinade the mushrooms with vinegar, salt, and pepper.

Grill them under medium heat.

Drizzle a bit of olive oil, and serve them hot.

5) Crispy tofu

Tofu is a vegan product made from soybeans. Natural antioxidants present in soy can keep the brain sharp. Tofu is the ultimate protein source for vegans.

Ingredients

14 ounces of tofu

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon paprika

1 tablespoon cornstarch

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425°F.

Marinade the tofu with olive oil and paprika. Sprinkle some cornstarch on the marinade for crispiness.

Bake till it's crispy brown.

6) Honey garlic chicken

Chicken contains vitamins and minerals that can keep the brain sharp. Chicken breasts contains high quality protein and provides the necessary calories.

Ingredients

1 lb chicken breast, boneless and skinless

Salt and pepper

50g unsalted butter

2 garlic cloves, minced

Honey

Mixed herbs

Instructions

Cut the breasts into smaller pieces. Sprinkle salt and pepper.

Melt butter in a large pan over medium heat.

Cook the chicken for 2-3 minutes till it turns golden brown.

Add garlic at this stage for flavor followed by honey.

Serve the chicken on plates, and garnish with herbs.

Takeaway

To keep the brain sharp, healthy foods must be included in your diet. The meals should contain dietary fiber foods for better gut health and high protein snacks to boost metabolism. Snacks rich in nutrients and antioxidants are best for the brain.

Poll : 0 votes