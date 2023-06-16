What is seborrheic keratosis: Common symptoms to watch out for and treatments to get rid of it

Seborrheic keratosis is a benign skin growth that’s common among people over 50. The growths are harmless, but they can be removed through different treatment options for cosmetic purposes.

The growths generally appears in middle age and tend to increase as you get older. They're neither bacterial nor spread and aren’t contagious, too. While these growths are not cancerous, sometimes they may resemble other types of skin growths that require immediate medical attention.

Other common names for these types of skin growths include brown warts, barnacles of aging, senile warts, seborrheic warts, basal cell papillomas and wisdom warts.

What does seborrheic keratosis look and feel like?

This type of skin growth are round in shape and brown in color. (Photo via Pexels/Sora Shimazaki)

Seborrheic skin growth can be easily identified by its appearance, but in some cases, it can difficult to differentiate between seborrheic keratosis and melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

These growths often start as small, rough areas and cause a thick, wart-like surface in the body. Except for the palms, soles of feet and mucous membranes, seborrheic growths can be found anywhere on the body, including the chest, scalp, face, shoulders, back and abdomen.

They're oval or round in shape and are usually brown in color, but these growths can also be white, black or even yellow.

What are the symptoms?

People with seborrheic keratosis usually experience no symptoms, but certain things are commonly reported, including irritation, itching and bleeding. If these symptoms persist or increase over time, it's best to get the skin growth removed.

Seborrheic keratosis causes

Medical experts don’t exactly know why these skin growths occur, but it's believed that factors like age and genetics may be responsible.

Seborrheic keratosis is especially common among people over 50. Moreover, studies also suggest that sun exposure can lead to an increase in these skin growths. Lastly, experts believe that genetics also play a major role in development of seborrheic growths.

Seborrheic keratosis treatment

Treatments can include electrosurgery and ablation, among others. (Photo via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

Usually, seborrheic keratosis doesn’t require treatment, but you can get it removed if it causes discomfort. Some common removal and treatment options include:

Electrosurgery: This procedure involves the use of an electric current for removal of the growth. Your healthcare provider will first numb the affected area before proceeding with the procedure.

Cryosurgery: Cryosurgery involves the use of liquid nitrogen that freezes the growth.

Shaving or scraping (curettage): This procedure involves the use of a scalpel blade to remove the skin growth. For this procedure also, your doctor will first numb the area.

Ablation: Ablation involves the use of a special laser that vaporizes the growth.

Nitric acid-zinc solution: This topical solution contains zinc, nitric acid, organic acid and copper salts and helps shrink or completely eliminate the growth within six months.

Prescription hydrogen peroxide: The solution generally comes in an applicator pen that needs to be applied to the affected area several times. It's only available by prescription, and the application needs to be performed by a doctor.

When you should see a doctor?

It's important to consult a doctor if:

there's a new skin growth

there's a change in the skin growth’s appearance and size

the growth has changed to reddish-black, purple or blue in color

the growth has become itchy and painful

Seborrheic keratosis isn’t cancerous or dangerous, but in cases where the growths don't go away, it's important to seek medical guidance. Keep in mind that sometimes a growth that looks like seborrheic could be something more serious, like skin cancer.

