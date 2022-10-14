What is Secret behind Alec Baldwin’s Weight Loss?

Alec Baldwin is an American actor who has worked in movies such as The Hunt for Red October, Glengarry Glen Ross, Working Girl, Married to the Mob, Talk Radio, and more.

He has received several accolades throughout his career, including the Golden Globes Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, Primetime Emmy Awards, and more. He's best known for his portrayal of Donald Trump on television. Baldwin has lost about a hundred pounds, going from 298 lbs to 198 lbs.

So, how has the 61-year-old actor lost so much weight in just a few months? Let’s dive deeper to look at his weight-loss journey:

Secret Behind Alec Baldwin's Weight Loss

Baldwin's diet was quite unhealthy, which didn’t even go unnoticed by his wife Hilaria Baldwin.

It was jam-packed with foods high in sugar and carbs such as sweets, pasta, snacks, and sauces. He had fallen into a circle of bad habits, such as eating too much food, eating out, and late-night snacking without even realizing that.

A visit to the doctor helped Baldwin realize the high sugar levels in his body, which was close to being diabetic. It required complete revamping of his diet, otherwise his condition would have led to chronic disease. That opened Baldwin’s eyes and showed him a new perspective towards life.

Baldwin completely revamped his diet and workout routine along with making some tweaks in his lifestyle. He and his wife started incorporating healthy foods into his diet routine that helped him lose a decent amount of weight and restoring his blood sugar to a normal level.

Baldwin started cutting down on refined carbohydrates, such as bread, sweet and sour Chinese sauce, and pasta from his diet routine. He also gave up sugar to manage his weight.

"I gave up sugar, I lost 30 pounds in four months. It's amazing", Baldwin says.

Alec Baldwin also started working out to drop the excess pounds from his body and bring his weight to a normal level. He did spin classes and Pilates. He wants to incorporate a yoga routine in his lifestyle.

When Baldwin is busy shooting, he often does not get time to work out or exercise, which is why he becomes more conscious of the food he eats during shoots.

"When we're shooting and I can't work out, I just have to eat less. So I'm very conscious of that. But sugar was the real killer for me—that was the problem," he says.

As per his tweets, he has also been avoiding smoking cigars to stay healthy and fit.

How Long Did Alec Baldwin Take to Lose Weight?

With a quick and intense revamp of his lifestyle, including both diet and workout routine, Alec Baldwin lost about thirty pounds within four months of his doctor’s visit.

What Did Pete Davidson Tell Alec Baldwin?

Pete Davidson jokingly mentioned in an interview that he helped Alec Baldwin in the weight loss process by giving him some exercise advice.

Davidson apparently told Baldwin to perform hundreds of sit-ups and push-ups every day. Well, that's not true, but Davidson’s words had huge impact on Baldwin, and he was inspired to drop weight by working hard.

In his interview on Saturday Night Live, Baldwin mentioned that he lost so much weight that his pants do not even fit any more. He dropped his trousers, to which the audience cheered.

Takeaway

With his dedication, consistency, and hard work, Alec Baldwin has come a long way in his weight-loss journey. Being diagnosed on a pre-diabetic level helped Baldwin change his perspective on life and revamp hsi diet and workout routine.

Baldwin completely avoids eating sugar and refined carbohydrates and prefers healthier food options. He also works out regularly in the gym, doing Pilates, and spinning classes for weight management.

Poll : 0 votes