What is the south beach diet? Diet plan and sample menu

The South Beach Diet is a weight-loss diet plan made by cardiologist Dr. Arthur Agatston. South Beach refers to Miami, and this diet is also known as a modified low-carbohydrate diet.

The original plan has some amounts of carbohydrates, but it can be reduced to plan a ketogenic version, too. In this article, we bring you all about the South Beach Diet, along with a sample menu to follow.

What is the South Beach diet?

This diet was published in Dr. Agatston's book, "The South Beach Diet: The Delicious, Doctor-Designed, Foolproof Plan for Fast and Healthy Weight Loss." in 2003.

The first phase of this diet is followed for 14 days and is considered the strictest phase, as it limits all fruit, grains and other high-carb foods that might cause fat gain.

The second phase reintroduces some carbs like whole-grain bread, whole-wheat pasta, brown rice, fruits and some vegetables. This phase is followed till the target weight is achieved.

The third phase is similar to phase 2, and other foods are reintroduced, but the carbs are kept low to maintain fat loss. Regular exercise is also recommended while following this diet.

Foods to eat on the South Beach diet

Lean proteins are recommended on this diet, including:

Lean beef, pork, and lamb

Skinless chicken and turkey breast

Fish and shellfish

Turkey bacon and pepperoni

Eggs and egg whites

Low-fat cheese and cottage cheese

Buttermilk, low-fat milk, plain or Greek yogurt, kefir, and soy milk

Apart from them, non-starchy fiber-rich vegetables are included in the South Beach diet. However, beets, carrots, corn, turnips, yams, peas, white potatoes, and winter squash are not allowed due to their starch content.

Small amounts of legumes are also allowed on this diet, including:

Black beans, kidney beans, pinto beans, navy beans and garbanzo beans

Split peas and black-eyed peas

Lentils

Edamame and soybeans

Hummus

Keep in mind that legumes are moderate-carb foods, so it's better to avoid them as much as possible.

Nuts and seeds are also allowed on this diet in some amounts, including:

Almonds, cashews, macadamias, pecans, pistachios, walnuts and other nuts

Flaxseeds, chia seeds, sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds and other seeds

Butter made from these nuts

As per the book, The South Beach Diet Supercharged, monounsaturated fats and oils are encouraged and only two tablespoons of oil is considered ideal in a day.

South Beach diet plan: Sample menu

Here's a typical menu as per the South Beach plan:

Phase 1 sample menu

Breakfast: 3 eggs and 1 cup broccoli cooked with 1 tsp olive oil

3 eggs and 1 cup broccoli cooked with 1 tsp olive oil Snack: 1 Fruit

1 Fruit Lunch: Roasted salmon and Brussels sprouts salad

Roasted salmon and Brussels sprouts salad Snack: Celery and cucumber salad with olive oil

Celery and cucumber salad with olive oil Dinner: Lean steak with bell peppers

Phase 2 sample menu

Breakfast: Peanut butter oatmeal with almonds

Peanut butter oatmeal with almonds Snack: 1 cup cucumber and chickpea salad

1 cup cucumber and chickpea salad Lunch: Grilled chicken salad

Grilled chicken salad Snack: Cottage cheese with bell peppers

Cottage cheese with bell peppers Dinner: Pork grilled with vegetables

Phase 3 is the maintenance phase, and the same diet can be continued. The first phase repeats at the end of phase 3.

South Beach diet pros and cons

A low-carb diet is the best way to lose body fat naturally. A lower insulin level promotes natural fat burning and is more long-lasting than a low-calorie diet.

A major drawback of the South Beach diet is that it allows potentially harmful seed oils, including soybean oil and safflower oil, which are extremely high in omega-6 fatty acids and are the main culprits behind inflammation and fatty liver disease.

