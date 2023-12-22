What is the Stiff-Person Syndrome that has halted Celine Dion's singing career?

Internationally acclaimed Canadian singer Celine Dion was diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome a year ago and has been dealing with it ever since. Stiff-Person Syndrome is a rare neurological condition that has affected her life and career. After the singer was diagnosed, her sister Claudette Dion has been handling her career all by herself.

Claudette Dion recently shared the current status of Celine Dion’s health, revealing that her muscles are not in her control and that her situation is getting worse day by day. As much as Celine Dion wants to come back to the stage and start singing again, her body is not allowing her to do that.

In this article, we will further learn about the journey of Celine Dion and her condition.

Who is Celine Dion and what happened to her?

Celine Dion is dealing with a rare disorder. (image by celinedion via Instagram)

Celine Dion is a Canadian singer who has been suffering from Stiff-Person Syndrome for a year now. The 55-year-old has had exceptional success in her career. She has won five Grammy awards among her many accolades, and achieved worldwide fame and popularity for her song, 'My Heart Will Go On' from the Hollywood blockbuster Titanic.

One year ago, she opened up about her diagnosis of Stiff-Person Syndrome. Also known as Moersch-Woltman Syndrome, it is a progressive and a rare neurological disorder in which the patient suffers from muscle stiffness and spasms.

Her elder sister recently talked about her condition to 7 Jours. Admitting that her sister's disease has progressed, she said:

“There are some who have lost hope because it is a disease that is not [very well] known.”

She added:

“What pains me is that she has always been disciplined. She’s always worked hard. Our mother always told her, ‘You’re going to do it well, you’re going to do it properly."

How did Stiff-Person Syndrome affect Celine Dion's career?

Stiff-Person Syndrome happens to one in a million people. (image by 8photo on freepik)

In December 2022, Celine Dion revealed the news about her disorder. Earlier this year, she canceled her Courage World Tour till 2024.

Claudette Dion told the above-mentioned publication that her sister wants to return to work but her condition is very serious. She said:

“It’s true that, in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don’t know. The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle.

"This is what comes to get me. Because [Dion’s condition is a] one out of a million case, the scientists haven’t done that much research because it didn’t affect that many people.”

Claudette Dion even previously updated Celine Dion's followers about her condition in August with the Hello! magazine, saying:

“It’s an illness we know so little about. ... There are spasms — they’re impossible to control, you know people who often jump up in the night because of a cramp in the leg or the calf? It’s a bit like that but in all muscles. There’s little we can do to support her, to alleviate her pain.”

The condition from which Celine Dion is suffering is rather concerning as it is a rare condition that has its downsides because researchers are still trying to figure out a cure for it. The singer has a long battle in front of her and we wish her the best.