What is a stillborn baby? RiceGum loses his child due to pregnancy complications    

YouTuber RiceGum recently posted a video in which he shared the unfortunate news of his stillborn baby. On April 27, almost after three years since his last upload, Brian Quang Le aka RiceGum, returned with a video titled “Baby Girl”.

The three-minute-long video portrayed his experience with his girlfriend Ellerie Marie’s pregnancy, including ultrasound and their happy dance, up till the 34th week of pregnancy, when RiceGum baby girl’s heartbeat stopped.

Marie is a social media influencer popular for her vlogs and dance videos on TikTok.

“Our world crashed down on us” – RiceGum

Ellerie Marie during her ultrasound (Photo via YouTube)

According to the YouTuber and his girlfriend, all medical tests were absolutely perfect up till that point. At the end of the video, RiceGum wrote:

"At 35 weeks pregnant, our world crashed down on us when we were told our baby no longer had a heartbeat. Every genetic test, blood test came back perfect, and the reason for this tragedy will forever be unknown. Ellerie had to be induced for labor for 48 hours."

The YouTuber continued:

"She gave birth to the most perfect angel. The cutest baby girl with soft, chubby cheeks and a tiny button nose. She looked perfect, just like she was sleeping. Only a few more weeks, and she would’ve been here with us."

What is a stillborn baby?

A stillbirth is the death of a fetus in the uterus after the 20th week of pregnancy. While the causes remain unexplained, medical experts believe that problems in the umbilical cord or placenta can be the reason for stillbirth.

Apart from these, though, infections, high blood pressure of the mother, lifestyle choices and birth defects may be some reasons, too.

Stillbirth classifications

A stillbirth can be classified as early, late or term. They're determined by the number of weeks of pregnancy.

While in early and late stillbirths, the fetus dies between 20 and 27 weeks and between 28 and 36 weeks, respecitvelt, in term stillbirth, it's between the 37th week or later.

Who is at a greater risk of having a stillborn baby?

According to medical experts, a stillbirth can happen to any pregnant woman, regardless of their ethnicity and age. However, women are more likely to have a stillbirth if they:

smoke, consume alcohol or drugs

are over 35 years of age

have several nutrient deficiencies

have poor prenatal care

are overweight or have obesity

have any health condition

YouTuber wrote on the video. (Photo via Instagram/rice)

The aforementioned video ended with a note on how friends and family members were eagerly waiting for Ellerie and RiceGum’s baby and how traumatic and saddening the entire incident was.

"We are still in tremendous shock; our family and friends were beyond excited to welcome our baby into the world. Instead, we are in deep pain and permanently scarred. Only time has helped us through this tragedy. We could never get through this without each other."– RiceGum

RiceGum is a famous American rapper, YouTube personality and social media influencer. He's known for his controversial content on YouTube. He first gained popularity in 2015 for his controversial videos reacting to other YouTubers' content.

