What are stress hives, and how to get rid of them?

Stress hives are stress-induced hives that occur on the skin as a result of extreme stress or anxiety. While mostly they look like small mosquito bites or swollen red or pink bumps, their appearance depends on the skin tone of the person.

In most people, hives subside eventually, but in many cases, the rashes can be severe and may require medical treatment. They can also cause serious skin issues, if not treated at the right time.

Where do stress hives usually appear on the body?

It can appear anywhere on the body. (Photo via Freepik)

Stress can cause hives anywhere on the body, but mostly they occur in the face, hands, back, arms, legs and toes.

Body parts affected by hives can feel dry and itchy, and may also cause burning or tingling sensation.

What are the common signs and symptoms of stress hives?

Stress-induced hives causes severe itching. (Photo via freepik)

If you have hives caused by stress, you are likely to experience the following signs and symptoms:

skin rashes that may feel itchy and inflamed

red, small bumps

papules (type of acne) on the skin

raised welts on the affected area

How to get rid of stress rash on face?

Stress hives mostly occur on the face and cause severe itching and swelling, and in some cases, a burning sensation, too.

While the rash usually subsides within 24 hours, to get relief instantly, you can use certain medications, natural remedies or relaxation techniques. These may help provide you relief instantly and ease painful symptoms of stress hives.

Medications or topical treatments

Topical treatments like taking antihistamines may help relieve uncomfortable symptoms and reduce hives’ appearance.

This medicine potentially blocks the histamine response in the body and further prevents new hives from occurring as well. Antihistamine may also prevent inflammation and reduce dryness and itching associated with hives.

Relaxation techniques

Relaxation techniques can ease symptoms. (Photo via Pexels/Ivan Samkov)

Stress hives can also be managed by practicing some relaxation techniques. For example, deep breathing can help relax the mind and body and keep you away from stress and anxiety. Additionally, regular practice of yoga and meditation can help, too.

Natural treatments

Cold compress

One of the best natural remedies for stress-induced hives is applying a cold compress.

Cold therapy can help you get rid of the heat from the rash and ease inflammation. Just put an ice pack on the affected area for a few minutes, and give your skin the break it deserves. Repeat the remedy a few times till the symptoms subside. You can also use a wet cloth and place it over your face to get some relief.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil eases redness and swelling. (Photo via Pexels/Dana Tentis)

Coconut oil is another great remedy to get relief from stress hives. Its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties help moisturize the skin while also alleviating pain and redness associated with inflamed skin.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera is also effective for skin problems like stress hives and other types of skin rashes. It contains anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, antiviral and antioxidant properties that help heal skin issues very quickly.

Other effective natural remedies may include:

baking soda

apple cider vinegar

oatmeal bath

tea tree oil

Epsom salt

While these natural ingredients work well on rashes and other skin problems, they might not work on everyone. So, always do a patch test, and don’t overdo any remedy. Also, don’t scratch or itch the rash, as that will exacerbate the symptoms.

How to manage early-stage anxiety stress hives?

Use an anti-itch cream. (Photo via Pexels/Sora Shimazaki)

Early stages of stress-induced hives can be managed by following certain things. So, as soon as you notice a flare-up, try considering the below-mentioned things:

apply a moisturizer and sunscreen every day

apply an OTC anti-itch gel or lotion

apply a cold compress to prevent redness from flaring up

use antihistamine immediately

If your stress hives persist or don’t respond to OTC or natural treatments, you must see a doctor immediately. That's because sometimes, a rash can be an indication of a serious skin infection or allergic reaction.

Moreover, you must also consult a doctor if anxiety or stress is interfering with your daily routine or is taking a toll on your mental well-being. A healthcare provider can suggest you some good techniques or customized programs for managing your stress and overall mental health.