What are the symptoms of cholecystitis? Causes and treatment

Cholecystitis is the inflammation of the gallbladder. The gallbladder is a small, pear-shaped organ located beneath the liver. It stores bile fluid produced in the liver, which is further used for fat emulsification and digestion in the intestines.

Inflammation of the gallbladder can be caused by various factors, some of them being severe. In this article, we bring you the causes and symptoms of cholecystitis along with the treatments available.

Cholecystitis causes: What causes inflammation of the gallbladder?

Gallstones and tumors can cause cholecystitis. (Image via Unsplash/National Cancer Institute)

Gallbladder inflammation can be caused by:

Gallstones: This is the most common cause of the condition. Hard particles known as gallstones develop inside the gallbladder. These stones can block the tube (cystic duct) causing bile build-up, causing inflammation.

This is the most common cause of the condition. Hard particles known as gallstones develop inside the gallbladder. These stones can block the tube (cystic duct) causing bile build-up, causing inflammation. Tumor: A tumor can also block the bile fluids from leaving the gallbladder properly, leading to inflammation.

A tumor can also block the bile fluids from leaving the gallbladder properly, leading to inflammation. Bile duct blockage: Thickened bile and sludge can block the bile duct and cause inflammation. Scarring of the bile ducts can also cause the condition.

Thickened bile and sludge can block the bile duct and cause inflammation. Scarring of the bile ducts can also cause the condition. Infection : Viral infections can also cause gallbladder inflammation.

: Viral infections can also cause gallbladder inflammation. Severe illness: Various illnesses can decrease blood flow to the gallbladder or cause inflammation.

Cholecystitis can be caused by any of the aforementioned reasons; hence, it's extremely crucial to determine the actual cause to provide the right treatment. Gallstones are the most common cause of this condition, and there are various treatment options available nowadays.

Cholecystitis symptoms

The most common symptoms of gallbladder inflammation may include:

Severe pain in the upper right or center part of the abdomen

Pain in the abdomen might spread to the right shoulder or back

Tenderness in the abdominal area

Nausea

Vomiting

Fever

These symptoms may or may not be severe and resemble the signs of other diseases as well.

If you're unsure of the cause, consult a doctor immediately for a proper diagnosis. Diagnosis of the condition early might help with easy treatment.

Cholecystitis treatment

Surgery might be required to deal with severe cases. (Image via Unsplash/National Cancer Institute)

Treatment for gallbladder inflammation can involve a hospital stay to effectively treat the condition. Surgery may or may not be required.

According to the severity of the condition, the doctor may prescribe any of the following treatments:

Fasting: This is the easiest way to give some relief to the gallbladder. Not eating for hours can help drain the fluid and reduce inflammation.

This is the easiest way to give some relief to the gallbladder. Not eating for hours can help drain the fluid and reduce inflammation. Intravenous fluids: This procedure helps replenish the electrolytes in the body without drinking or eating anything.

This procedure helps replenish the electrolytes in the body without drinking or eating anything. Antibiotics: In case there's a risk of infection, the doctor may prescribe antibiotics to prevent any mishaps.

In case there's a risk of infection, the doctor may prescribe antibiotics to prevent any mishaps. Painkillers: These include NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) or other painkillers to reduce inflammation immediately. These may be given in tablet form or via a syringe.

These include NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) or other painkillers to reduce inflammation immediately. These may be given in tablet form or via a syringe. Removal of stones: Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) is one such gallstone removal procedure. It can remove the stones blocking the bile duct, solving the main cause of cholecystitis in such cases.

Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) is one such gallstone removal procedure. It can remove the stones blocking the bile duct, solving the main cause of cholecystitis in such cases. Gallbladder drainage: When surgery to remove the gallbladder is not possible, gallbladder drainage (cholecystostomy) is recommended. Drainage is performed via the skin on the abdomen (percutaneous) or through the mouth (endoscopic technique).

The doctor will determine the procedure to be performed after proper diagnosis. Some of these procedures may require long stays at the hospital.

Early diagnosis is essential for proper treatment. In case gallbladder cancer is the reason behind cholecystitis, regular cancer treatment procedures are followed.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

