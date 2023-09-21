What are the symptoms of Kikuchi disease? Causes and treatment

Kikuchi disease or Kikuchi-Fujimoto disease is also known as histiocytic necrotizing lymphadenitis. The disease is characterized by inflammation of lymph nodes. Other symptoms are also often associated with the condition.

The disease was first described in 1972, and researchers have been trying to understand the causes behind it. In this article, we bring you all about the signs and symptoms of Kikuchi disease along with its causes and treatment.

Kikuchi disease causes

There are various theories about the causes of this disease. The exact mechanism is yet to be ascertained, but research has indicated that Kikuchi might be an autoimmune condition.

Mycobacterium szulgai and Yersinia and Toxoplasma species might also be responsible for this condition as per another claim. Recent pieces of evidence also indicated the role of Epstein-Barr virus, HHV6, HHV8, parvovirus B19, HIV and HTLV-1 virus in Kikuchi-Fujimoto disease. However, other studies have failed to point out the role of infectious microbes.

Furthermore, tests using viral antigens also failed to identify a specific cause. Kikuchi disease is now considered a nonspecific hyperimmune reaction that can be triggered by:

infectious pathogens

chemical agents

physical agents

neoplastic agents

Kikuchi disease symptoms

The main symptom of this disease is the inflammation of the lymph nodes. The lymph nodes on one or both sides are affected in this condition. It's often observed that only the lymph nodes on the neck are affected.

Kikuchi disease can also include fever in some cases along with other flu-like symptoms. Rashes might also appear in some people. The swollen lymph nodes become tender and might be painful.

Diagnosis of Kikuchi disease

When it comes to the enlargement of lymph nodes, an ultrasound, CT scan or MRI can confirm the inflammation but cannot confirm the condition itself.

As the symptoms are common to various diseases, including cold and flu, it's difficult to diagnose Kikuchi-Fujimoto disease using the aforementioned techniques.

It's also mistaken for lymphoma or systemic lupus erythematosus due to the presence of inflamed lymph nodes. Immunological tests can confirm the presence of an autoimmune condition.

Kikuchi disease treatment

As it's difficult to determine the cause of this disease, the treatment options dependent on the symptoms.

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs are often used to reduce inflammation and swelling. A doctor might prescribe ibuprofen to reduce the symptoms. Generally, people with this inflammatory condition recover within a few months.

Kikuchi-Fujimoto disease, or histiocytic necrotizing lymphadenitis, is usually benign, so people with the condition need not be worried about.

Managing the associated symptoms can help people recover without any hassle. However, in some cases, the disease occurs along with systemic lupus erythematosus.

It's best to consult a doctor immediately after the symptoms are observed for early diagnosis and treatment.

