What is the Tortoise Pose (Kurmasana) in Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Tortoise Pose is quite a unique pose, one most people will have at least heard of, if not performed, in yoga classes. This asana stretches out the legs and hamstrings yet is seen to be fairly easy to perform and achieve, thus making it a good choice for yoga beginners.

Having said that, do not let your experience level get in the way of attempting this pose purely because you would like to reap its benefits — discomfort is an expected part of any challenging yoga asana.

How to Do the Tortoise Pose (Kurmasana) in Yoga

Tortoise Pose is most commonly performed on a yoga mat, although it can also be done on a soft surface, like a carpeted floor. Although no equipment is required, a yoga strap may be useful for beginners who need assistance stretching. After a yoga class, a yoga towel may be preferred to wipe away sweat.

Sit on the floor with your back straight, close to a wall if possible.

Bend your right knee and place your right foot on the floor in front of you.

Your left leg should be straight out behind you with only the toes touching the floor.

Put your hands on top of your right thigh for support. Inhale deeply and then exhale as you press your hips into the floor and raise your chest.

You can increase or decrease the stretch by moving closer or farther away from a wall. Now repeat this pose with your left leg forward, followed by both legs together.

Lower your chin to the floor, keep your head neutral, and look ahead.

Hold the pose for as long as you can, then return to the starting position.

Tips and Techniques for the Tortoise Pose in Yoga

Going right into the asana could be risky. As a result, newly enrolled practitioners must adhere to the criteria prior to practicing.

Kurmasana is a more advanced forward bending pose that needs a lot of flexibility, so don't push yourself to complete the pose.

Beginners can keep their head at a safe distance from the floor if they are unable to touch their chin to the floor.

If you have a stiff shoulder, bringing your hands under your knees may be challenging. This can be avoided by gripping a strap behind the back with one hand. From both sides, slowly stretch to the middle of the strap.

Health Benefits of Tortoise Pose in Yoga

1) Strengthens your back

The muscles around the lumbar spine are stimulated in Tortoise posture, and the nerves associated with backaches are massaged if done carefully. It improves prana flow and so helps ease lower back pain.

2) Improves Digestion

Kurmasana's forward bend provides a delicate massage to the abdomen region, gradually activating the internal organs. As a result, the digestive system, kidneys, and liver function better.

3) Calms the Mind

Kurmasana encourages mindfulness of the breath, which calms the body and mind. This yogic pose cultivates interior connection and deep tranquillity by withdrawing all senses. The Tortoise Pose can help you achieve physical and mental well-being.

4) Flexibility

Kurmasana encourages flexibility in the hips and shoulders, which makes room for opening them up. The regular practice of Kurmasana aids to open the hips more easily and smoothly.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

1) Release the posture safely

As you come out of Tortoise Pose, move slowly and with intention. To release the pose safely, bend your knees as you raise them to a point that allows you to retract your arms. Once your arms are free, lift your torso and return to a seated position.

2) Bring the knees down safely

In yoga, it is sometimes required to draw your torso into the mat. Avoid locking your knees and drawing them down into the mat.

Many people experience pain in the back of their knees while doing this pose, which makes it difficult for them to keep their legs straight as they enter into it. To prevent this, slowly straighten your legs as you enter into the pose.

3) Preparing for the pose

If you are an intermediate or advanced practitioner, try this pose. You should also prepare for it with a sequence of poses that stretches the legs and back. Do this pose toward the middle of your sequence.

Bottom Line

Asana practice is one of the most beneficial parts of a yoga routine. In fact, there is an entire branch of yoga called Hatha that focuses almost entirely on asanas. A well-designed yoga routine is what will get the benefits that you're looking for out of your practice.

Kurmasana is a prime example of an asana that has enough variations to make it appealing, yet not so many that it would be hard to choose one or risk performing others improperly.

