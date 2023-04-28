What is a TriGender? TikToker claims they are three genders in one, baffling everyone

Trigender, the gender identity that defines being male, female, and non-binary all at the same time, has recently been disclosed in the TikTok community. According to a teenage TikTok user, who self-identifies as such, being trigender differs from being genderfluid. As per the TikToker, a trigender person experiences all three genders simultaneously and consistently, and this feeling never shifts or changes.

What is trigender meaning ?

The word "tri-gender" is used to describe a gender identity in which a person declares to have three separate gender identities, which may include a non-binary gender identification as well as a male, female, and/or s*xual orientation identity

Trigender is another inclusion in the LGBTQIA+ community. (Image via Unsplash/ Alexander Grey)

Tri-gender is not a generally recognized gender identity, as evidenced by the fact that it is not on the current list of gender identities acknowledged by bodies like the World Health Organization or the American Psychological Association. If someone feels that this phrase adequately captures their experience of gender, they may still use it to define their gender identity.

What did the Tiktoker say?

The Tiktoker stated that a lot of people don’t see non-binary as a third gender.

"Or I guess you could call it a third identity. So how I feel gender-wise is like a man, like a woman, and as neither at the same time."

Conversely, a person who is gender fluid tends to feel more strongly towards one gender than another, and this emotion will shift over time.

How did people react to it?

People had all types of mixed reactions to this. Some were calling out for her appearance as well. Someone commented on her blue lipstick:

"The moral of this story is don't eat too many blue popsicles."

Many were annoyed with her video and said it was "lame." One such comment read:

"There is absolutely NO SUCH THING ... seriously, these people are making it up as they GO!!!"

LGBTQIA+ community uses different colors for their identification. (Image via Unsplash/ Kyle)

Another comment read: "How bored you need to be to come up with this." People are confused with so many gender identities. One person said,

"Are there more genders or cryptocurrencies in 2023??"

Others even trolled her for her mental stability, saying: "We need to take a long look at the Mental Health of our youth! Immediately!"

Another comment read: "The definition of this is dissociative identity disorder."

What are your views on this?

