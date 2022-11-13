What Vitamins Should You Be Taking Every Day to Stay Healthy?

Vitamins and minerals are essential for our body. They play important roles in various metabolic processes, DNA synthesis, synthesis of hormones, energy production, memory functions, and maintenance of bone mineral density.

Vitamins are of two types: water-soluble vitamins and fat-soluble. Water-soluble vitamins cannot be stored in the body and are excreted in the urine. Fat-soluble ones are usually stored in the body and do not need regular consumption.

Minerals are chemically categorized as metal or non-metal ions, but their functions are also similar to that of vitamins. In this article, we will discuss the most important micronutrients:

Best vitamins to take daily

Each and every vitamin and mineral contributes to health in its own way. That includes the most important ones to consume daily for overall well-being:

1) Iron

Iron is required to transport oxygen inside the red blood cells in the body. Iron deficiency can lead to anemia.

Iron has two biological forms: heme iron and non-heme iron. Heme iron is considered the most bioavailable form of iron. Meat and fish are the richest sources of heme iron. Iron from plant sources are not absorbed well in the body.

2) Vitamin D

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin required by the bones. It helps in the absorption of calcium. The active form of vitamin D is known as 1,25 dihydroxycholecalciferol (calcitriol).

The fatty molecule cholesterol is first converted to 7 dehydrocholesterol, and the pathway further proceeds to the synthesis of vitamin D. Calcitriol also plays an important role in other functions.

It has recently gotten into the limelight during the COVID-19 pandemic. People with low amounts of vitamin D were found to be more susceptible to COVID-19.

3) Vitamin C

Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, is a water-soluble vitamin known for its antioxidant properties. It can reduce levels of harmful free radicals, which can cause oxidative damage to the cells.

Ascorbic acid is easily destroyed by heat, light, and high cooking temperatures. Vitamin C can also be lost while washing vegetables and fruits in water. Most fruits and vegetables are considered vitamin C-rich foods. Vitamin C is also required for the synthesis of collagen, which is an important structural component in the body.

4) Vitamin B complex

This group of vitamins is beneficial for different functions in the body. Each vitamin in this group with its respective functions is listed below:

B1 (thiamine). Thiamine helps convert nutrients into energy.

Thiamine helps convert nutrients into energy. B2 (riboflavin). Riboflavin also helps generate energy from food. It also acts as an antioxidant.

Riboflavin also helps generate energy from food. It also acts as an antioxidant. B3 (niacin). Niacin is required in cellular signaling, metabolism, and DNA synthesis and repair.

Niacin is required in cellular signaling, metabolism, and DNA synthesis and repair. B5 (pantothenic acid). Vitamin B5 is involved in hormone and cholesterol synthesis.

Vitamin B5 is involved in hormone and cholesterol synthesis. B6 (pyridoxine). Pyridoxine plays a crucial role in amino acid metabolism, the production of red blood cells, and the synthesis of neurotransmitters.

Pyridoxine plays a crucial role in amino acid metabolism, the production of red blood cells, and the synthesis of neurotransmitters. B7 (biotin). Biotin plays an important role in carbohydrate and fat metabolism. It's also involved in gene expression.

Biotin plays an important role in carbohydrate and fat metabolism. It's also involved in gene expression. B9 (folate). Folate helps in cell growth and the formation of RBCs and WBCs. It's also involved in amino acid metabolism.

Folate helps in cell growth and the formation of RBCs and WBCs. It's also involved in amino acid metabolism. B12 (cobalamin). B12 is important for neurological function, DNA production, and the development of red blood cells. It's only found in animal foods.

5) Zinc

Zinc plays a major role in protein synthesis in most cells. It's also important in the production and maintenance of testosterone and estrogen in the body. It cannot be synthesized inside the body and must be obtained from food or supplements.

Egg yolks are the richest natural source of zinc. Zinc supplements are widely available, both online,and at pharmacies. Whole grains are a good source of zinc for vegans and vegetarians.

6) Magnesium

Magnesium is important for bone metabolism and keeps the bones dense. It also plays an important role in brain and nerve functions. Supplementation with magnesium has been found to be soothing for nerves.

Takeaway

All vitamins and minerals are important for the body. Some of them are recommended in higher amounts due to their importance in various metabolic processes.

Other vitamins and minerals are required in trace amounts. Supplementation of these micronutrients should only be done with the proper advice from a registered health professional. A balanced diet along with the necessary supplementation can provide you with all t nutrients.

