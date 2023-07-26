What Was Cillian Murphy's Diet for "Peaky Blinders"

Cillian Murphy, the talented Irish actor, has always been known for his dedication to his craft. From his compelling performances on screen to his willingness to undergo extreme physical transformations for roles, Murphy has consistently demonstrated his commitment to delivering authentic portrayals of his characters.

Recently, he made headlines once again for his extreme diet on the set of Oppenheimer, prompting discussions about his dietary choices in the past and the impact they had on his iconic role as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

Cillian Murphy's Diet for Peaky Blinders

When Cillian Murphy was cast as Thomas Shelby in the critically acclaimed series Peaky Blinders, the creators were concerned that he might not possess the physicality expected of a gangster politician. To remedy this, they sought a solution that would help Murphy bulk up and embody the formidable character convincingly.

At the time, Murphy had been a vegetarian for 15 years, but the decision was not driven by moral concerns. Instead, it was motivated by health considerations, particularly fears of contracting mad cow disease.

Embracing the advice of his trainer, Murphy incorporated meat back into his diet, and his first experience with a venison steak left a lasting impression on him. It not only helped him shape his physical appearance for the role but also opened up new culinary possibilities that he had been missing during his years as a vegetarian.

Plant Based Protein Alternatives

Cillian Murphy's willingness to change his diet for the sake of his profession displays his love of true storytelling and his ability to totally immerse himself in his characters (Image via TWITTER)

For individuals considering adopting a vegetarian or vegan lifestyle, the concern about obtaining adequate protein intake is a common one. However, with increasing awareness and the availability of plant-based protein sources, this concern is now easier to address. There is a wide variety of nutrient-rich foods that can provide ample protein for those following a vegetarian or vegan diet.

Plant-based protein sources include legumes such as lentils, chickpeas, and beans, which are not only rich in protein but also offer essential vitamins and minerals. Additionally, tofu, tempeh, and edamame are excellent sources of protein and are commonly used in vegetarian and vegan cooking. Nuts and seeds, like almonds, chia seeds, and hemp seeds, are also great options to boost protein intake. Incorporating a diverse range of these plant-based foods into one's diet can help ensure an adequate protein supply.

High Protein Vegetarian Diet

For those seeking to maintain a high-protein diet while adhering to vegetarian or vegan principles, careful planning and food choices are key. One can design a well-rounded meal plan that includes a combination of protein-rich plant-based foods to meet daily protein requirements. Combining grains with legumes, such as rice and beans, or opting for quinoa, a complete protein source on its own, are excellent ways to ensure a balanced intake.

Moreover, plant-based protein powders are increasingly popular and offer an easy and convenient way to supplement protein intake, especially for individuals with higher protein needs due to intense physical activities or role preparations, similar to what Cillian Murphy faced for Oppenheimer.

Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer Transformation

Murphy's dedication to his job, whether it's changing his diet or experiencing physical alterations, demonstrates the depth of his commitment as an actor.(Image via Universal Pictures)

Fast forward to his recent project, Oppenheimer, where Cillian Murphy again took his dedication to his role to new heights. Co-stars Matt Damon and Emily Blunt both attested to his extreme weight loss, with Damon revealing that Murphy skipped dinner altogether to achieve the desired appearance for his character. Blunt, on the other hand, shared that Murphy's daily intake for Oppenheimer consisted of just a single almond or a tiny slice of apple. This drastic transformation exemplifies the lengths some actors go to fully embody the characters they portray on screen.

Cillian Murphy's commitment to his roles, whether it involves changing his diet or undergoing physical transformations, showcases the depth of his dedication as an actor. From his journey as a vegetarian to temporarily embracing meat again for Peaky Blinders, and now his extreme diet for Oppenheimer, Murphy continues to impress audiences with his remarkable performances and unyielding commitment to the art of acting.

Cillian Murphy's willingness to adjust his diet for the sake of his craft reflects his passion for authentic storytelling and his ability to immerse himself fully into his characters. As audiences eagerly anticipate his future projects, one can only admire the extraordinary lengths this talented actor goes to deliver memorable performances that leave a lasting impact on the silver screen.