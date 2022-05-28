What Was the Diet of the Great Gama Pehalwan?

Have you heard of the great Gama Pehalwan before? As he's one of the most popular names in Indian wrestling history, it shouldn't come across as a surprise, but many might not have heard of this legendary wrestler.

The Great Gama was one of the most famous and respected wrestlers during the period between the 1800s to the 1950s. His accomplishments and exploits remain unmatched till today.

According to history, Gama’s diet was very similar to that of modern bodybuilders and strongmen.

Gama Pehlawan's Diet

Wrestling is not for everyone.To have a perfect body, you must follow a strict exercise regimen and diet plan. Wrestlers like Gama created a niche for themselves when it came to their diet.

His daily diet included 10 liters of milk, six desi chickens, and a pound and a half of crushed almond paste mixed with water that made a tonic drink.

Gama Pehalwan's Workout Routine

To get a toned body, you need to have healthy foods, and follow a balanced diet. A good workout plan is also essential. Gama's workouts were very rigorous; he was extremely dedicated to his training regime, which is why he became one of the greatest wrestlers in his country.

In his daily training, Gama was said to have grappled with 40 of his fellow wrestlers in the court. He performed 5,000 squats and 3,000 push-ups each day.

Gama's workout routine was very rigorous. (Image source: Omilights.com)

He started winning wrestling matches when he was only ten. Despite his small size, he beat every wrestler who challenged him. Some wrestlers made fun of his short stature, but he didn't care.

By 1910, Gama had beaten all prominent Indian wrestlers as the doors of the western world opened to him. In 1912, he defeated world champion Stanislaus Zbyszko in less than a minute in their match in Paris.

Gama, who began training in wrestling at 15, was a sensation in 1888 when he won a strongman competition in Jodhpur. The contest included many gruelling exercises, including squats. Gama Pehalwan was among the last 15 and was named the winner by the Maharaja of Jodhpur due to his young age.

He gained fame in many royal states of India and was subsequently taken into training by the Maharaja of Datia.

After Partition in 1947, Gama Pehalwan moved to Pakistan. Although he did not retire till 1952, he found no new opponents. He died in Lahore in 1960 after a prolonged illness. He was afflicted by asthma and heart disease.

Takeaway

Gama Pehalwan, who was famous for his physical strength and dexterity, inspired other martial arts experts, including Bruce Lee. Lee participated in Gama's baithaks, which were a type of exercise similar to push-ups but inspired by Yoga.

Today, Hasli, a doughnut-shaped exercise disc that resembles a hula hoop, is housed in the museum of the National Institute of Sports in Patiala.

Gama Pehalwan was a strongman who never lost a fight in 50 years, did tens of thousands of squats and pushups every day, and supposedly fought off an entire mob. He terrified people so much that they fled when they saw who they were up against.

