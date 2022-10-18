What Was Mike Mentzer's Workout Regimen and Diet Plan?

Mike Mentzer, star of "Heavy Duty," grew up in Pennsylvania. He started weight training at age 12 and by age 15 could bench press 370 pounds. When he was 18, Mentzer entered and won physique competitions.

He was an A student who enrolled in pre-medicine at the University of Maryland but left after three years to serve in the US Air Force.

He had to take a few years off from training due to injuries, but he returned and won Mr. American in 1976 and Mr. Universe in 1977. He turned pro in 1978 after winning Mr. Universe once more. Mentzer scored a perfect 300 to win the heavyweight division of Mr. Olympia in 1979.

Mike earned recognition for his altercation with Arnold Schwarzenegger at Mr. Olympia in 1980. He is renowned today not just for such stories but also for some of his greatest physiques. Mike is well known for his high-intensity training methods.

Mike Mentzer’s Workout Plan

Mike Mentzer frequently only trained three days a week and rested the other four in an effort to maintain the greatest possible shape. He gave himself between 4 and 7 days off between workouts when he first began bodybuilding.

Mike had the opinion that when it comes to training, less is more. This led him to become a fervent supporter of Arthur Jones' training theory known as High-Intensity Training, which focused on quality over quantity when lifting heavyweights with few repetitions.

Mentzer asserted that this form of training was the most effective and offered the best outcome since it causes the least amount of muscle injury. His suggestions, however, were divisive since they went against the accepted idea that more is better when it comes to training.

Here is how Mike Mentzer exercises:

Mike Mentzer Arm Exercise

Mike performed an average of 5 sets of each of the 5 various arm workouts he performed:

Supinated chin-up

Bodyweight dips

Barbell preacher curl

Cable triceps pushdowns

Standing dumbbell curl

For the shoulder workout, Mike performed the following exercises:

Bent over dumbbell raise

Seated machine press

Dumbbell side lateral raise

Behind the overhead neck press

Front barbell raise

Although Mike Mentzer's leg workout plan calls for five sets of 10 repetitions, it is advised to up the number of reps if you can do so to get the most out of this exercise regimen.

Single leg Extension

Single leg hamstring Curl

Barbell squats

Leg Press

Standing Calf Raise

Walking dumbbell lunges

Mike Mentzer Diet

The focus on calories in Mike Mentzer's diet shouldn't come as a surprise. The relationship between nutrition and exercise training was less well understood in 1970s.

Yes, they understand the value of protein, but some of their meals back then would be disapproved of today.

Macronutrients protein, carbs, and fats were all present in Mike's well-balanced diet. In 1970, when the majority of bodybuilders adopted low-carb diets, Mike typically consumed 200 g of carbohydrates each day. He used to devour pancakes and ice cream while getting ready for Mr. Olympia and still maintained his enormous frame.

He consumed foods heavy in protein, such as chicken and eggs. Although Mike occasionally ate fast food, he stayed within his 2000-calorie restriction. On the other hand, he exercised twice a day and was highly active. His approach to nutrition in terms of dietary sources was comprehensive. He consumed food from the following groups:

Oatmeal

Eggs

Chicken

Fish

Fruits

Lentils

Vegetables

Juice

Wrapping Up

Mentzer claimed that most beginning bodybuilders need to eat a high-carb, high-calorie diet and that gaining a little fat is important in order to increase muscle mass for individuals who want to put on 10 pounds. He advocated a diet of 6,000-calorie per day to gain a pound of muscle each year.

Mentzer unmistakably agreed that life should be enjoyed. Too much restriction makes no diet viable, so choose your indulgences wisely and don't overdo it.

