What Workout Routine and Diet Does Bryce Harper Follow to Achieve His Excellent Physique?

Bryce Harper is a professional baseball player who was a Washington Nationals phenom from 2012 to 2018, excelling at all five baseball aspects.

Since 2019 he has been the Philadelphia Phillies' all-star outfielder after signing a 13-year contract with them (one of the largest in MLB history). In 2009, when he was still in high school, Harper was featured in a Sports Illustrated cover story as "the LeBron James of baseball."

On that note, here's a look at his workout routine and diet plan to find out how he maintains his impressive physique:

Bryce Harper's Workout Routine

Harper wakes up at 5 am every morning, meets up with his teammates at the training center around four times a week, and trains for two hours on leg days.

He exercises for about half an hour on other days but works out for up to ten minutes every day to strengthen his core. He runs or hikes for 30 minutes before each workout session to warm up.

The baseball superstar eats clean and works out every day in the offseason to keep his body healthy, strong, and in the best possible shape. His March-October routine includes stretching out, a 45-minute full body workout, heavyweight lifts, squats, bench press, deadlifts, yoga, Pilates, and running.

While he avoids social media to keep his mind clear, you can find some photos and videos of his workouts on his Instagram page.

He gets up early four times a week to train with his team. On leg days, he may even work out for more than two hours. He warms up with ten minutes of cardio and lifts weights three times a week (heavyweights, plyometrics, exercise ball, etc.).

After his gym workout, he heads to the batting cage to work on short hitting drills followed by team batting practice, where he shags fly balls and perfects his throws to the outfield.

Bryce Harper’s offseason workout is similar to his routine during the season. It includes stretching, a 45-minute full body workout with heavy lifts, squats and deadlifts, yoga and Pilates, running and swinging.

Bryce Harper's Diet Plan

Bryce Harper sticks to a diet of organic, non-GMO whole foods without nitrates, dairy, or gluten. His diet consists of grass-fed beef, steak, and fish. He also consumes fresh fruits and vegetables.

He usually eats a breakfast of turkey bacon and sausage, two whole eggs mixed with two egg whites, avocado on gluten-free bread, and three sweet potato pancakes with chocolate chips.

Harper eats clean during the season and doesn’t consume much processed foods, as they make him feel sluggish.

He likes to indulge in some frozen Eggo Waffles with peanut butter and honey before games, a cup of ice cream, a spoonful of mint chocolate chips or caramel, cereal, Double Stuff Oreos, Klondike Bars, Starbucks pumpkin spice lattes, and occasionally a sip of Mountain Dew carbonated drink.

He also avoids drinking alcohol and energy drinks, opting for homemade juice instead.

Instead of Red Bull, he prefers fresh organic juice made from orange, apple, cherry, cucumber, green tomatoes, and kale. Harper also uses natural supplements like glutamine powder mixed with yogurt, amino acids. and fruit to enhance recovery and prevent cramps.

Takeaway

Bryce Harper's workout plan is a comprehensive and successful routine. It may not be suitable for everyone, but it's a great example of how a major league baseball player should train to succeed in their sport.

Moreover, even if you are not a professional player, you can still model your workout regimen after Harper or follow his advice and tips.

