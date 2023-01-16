Factitious disorder is a condition where an individual knowingly and purposefully behaves as though they have a medical or mental illness when they are not ill. When someone cares for someone and pretends they are ill when they are not, this is known as a factitious disorder by proxy.

People with this disorder may purposefully produce or enhance symptoms of the disease in a number of different ways. They might fabricate symptoms, inflict physical harm to elicit symptoms, or change test results (by contaminating a urine sample, for example) to make it appear that they or the person under their care are ill.

Like any other mental health concern, we need to see it from a medical lens. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

Factitious Disorder: What You Should Know?

While this may seem intentional, many individuals are not aware of their own actions. (Image via Pexels/ Karolina)

People with this disorder behave in this manner because they want to be perceived as sick or hurt, rather than for monetary gain. Falsely reporting a medical condition in order to gain an advantage—like getting off work or winning a lawsuit—is not the same as fabricating a disorder.

Although those suffering from factitious disorder are aware that they are to blame for their diseases or symptoms, they may be unable to explain or admit that they are acting in a problematic manner.

It is difficult to diagnose and cure this disorder. The self-harm that is typical of this disease, however, can result in significant injury and even death, so receiving medical and psychological assistance is essential.

Factitious Disorder & Malingering: What's the difference?

Is there a difference between malingering and factitious disorder? (Image via Pexels/ Cottonbro)

The distinction between factitious disorder and malingering may cause considerable confusion. Both conditions include a person pretending to have a physical injury or sickness, but their underlying causes are different. Although the motivations for factitious conditions are unclear, they appear to be centered around just playing a sick person to get medical care.

Aside from medical care, it doesn't appear that affected people obtain any external benefits. Malingering differs from this disorder in that there is always an external gain associated with it as an incentive. For instance, a person may exaggerate or seem to be physically ill in order to skip work, skip school, or get narcotics.

Symptoms of Factitious Disorder

It is difficult to diagnose individuals with this disorder. (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

It can be challenging to determine whether a person suffering from this ailment is indeed ill because they frequently exhibit the symptoms for which they are seeking medical attention. Healthcare experts routinely keep an eye out for certain factitious disorder warning indicators in their patients. The most common symptoms may include:

Irregular symptoms

Symptoms that do not improve with conventional therapies

Failure to uncover proof supporting a patient's claims

As negative lab or diagnostic results are received, new symptoms start to appear

History of frequent doctor and medical facility visits

Using a false identity

What Are The Causes And Risk Factors?

Remember that mental health concerns are not imaginary. (Image via Pexels/ Anderson Portella)

The majority of medical professionals think that factitious conditions are related to both biological and psychological aspects, even though the actual explanation of this sickness is unknown. Therefore, there are many factors that can contribute to the development of this form of mental illness, including familial conflict, parental divorce, loss, trauma, and abuse. The risk of this disorder may be influenced by a number of circumstances, including:

Mental, physical, or s*xual abuse during childhood

A serious childhood sickness

A loved one's passing, illness, or desertion

Past experiences with illness and the attention it attracted

Low self-esteem or a lack of identity

Personality Disorders

Depression

A desire to be connected to medical professionals or facilities

Working in the healthcare industry

The majority of medical professionals concur that factitious disorder is rare, while the exact number of people who suffer from it is unknown. It is challenging to obtain a trustworthy estimate because some people use false names to avoid being discovered, some go to numerous hospitals and doctors, and some are never found.

How Is It Treated?

Mental health professionals can help you navigate through this disorder. (Image via Pexels/ Cottonbro)

The majority of medical professionals agree that there are no established treatments for factitious disorder, despite the fact that the actual source of this sickness is unknown. People with factitious disorders frequently refuse to seek or accept treatment for the disease because they wish to play the sick part.

However, a person with this disorder might consent to receive treatment from a mental health professional if contacted in a kind, nonjudgmental manner. Individuals with this disorder must agree to cooperate with a treatment professional and the specified factitious disorder treatment plan in order for treatment to be most effective.

For this condition, some typical forms of therapy or treatment include: Psychotherapy, Psychological Counseling, Pharmacotherapy, Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy, Individual Counseling, and Education of patients.

Try to have a cordial chat with your loved ones about your concerns if you believe they may be fabricating or exaggerating their medical issues. Avoid being angry, harsh, or confrontational.

Additionally, what you need to know about factitious disorder is that you need to make an effort to focus less on dysfunctional attitudes and behaviors and more on reinforcing and encouraging more healthy and productive activities. Provide comfort, compassion, and, if you can, assistance in locating care.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes