Which Is the Best Time to Exercise to Lose Belly Fat?

If you’ve been trying to figure out which is the best time to exercise in order to lose weight, you’re probably overwhelmed by information overload. There is no one right answer as to when you should work out.. Exercise timing and intensity are both important factors that influence the results you get from working out.

The fact that there are so many conflicting opinions on “the best time” to exercise can be exasperating. The truth is, you don’t really need to decide when is best for you.

Which Is the Best Time to Exercise -Morning vs Evening?

Advantages of Morning Workout

Morning exercise may be the best way to reduce belly fat, and evening workouts are the best time to exercise for increasing upper body strength, according to a study by Skidmore College, New York. The research also found that men who work out in the evening have lower blood pressure, reduced risk of heart disease, and less fatigue than those who exercise in the morning.

Basic research shows that cortisol helps form and maintain healthy habits. In fact, a 2017 study in Health Psychology found that morning exercisers were able to develop a stretching routine more quickly than those who exercised in the evening.

Disadvantages:

One of the biggest drawbacks to morning workouts is sacrificing sleep. Sleep debt—the difference between the amount of sleep you need and the amount of quality sleep you actually get—can affect your ability to build muscle and lose fat at the same time.

A lot of people like to exercise in the morning, because it gives them more energy and they're less likely to miss a workout. But if you're not a morning person, there's no need to worry. Just do whatever works best for you.

To get the most out of your workout, try exercising with a small meal in your stomach or directly after waking. You'll be more energized to exercise and have better focus and coordination.

Advantages of Evening Workout

Exercising in the evenings offers a number of advantages. You may be able to focus better on your workout, log longer hours and stick with your exercise routine if you work out with friends or participate in an exercise class. Exercising in the evening can also help de-stress, boost endorphins and keep your workday behind you.

Although many people think that high-intensity exercise affects sleep and appetite, new research shows it does not.

There’s also evidence that engaging in low-intensity exercise in the evening can improve sleep quality in older adults, which may be a helpful way to get better rest without medications.

Disadvantages:

If you have trouble sleeping, the best time to exercise is early in the day. A study found that vigorous activity within an hour of bedtime can worsen sleep quality and delay falling asleep.

To be physically and mentally fit, it's important to exercise both in the evening and in the morning. If you're naturally a morning person, forcing yourself to exercise in the evening may not work for you. On the other hand, if you only have time to exercise after your young children go to bed, that's better than not working out at all.

Which is The Best Time To Exercise?

Working out during certain parts of the day depends largely on an individual's preference, but it also depends on their sleep-wake cycle and stamina. Morning is the best time to exercise, as it helps set a tone for the entire day and people are more likely to make healthier food choices subconsciously and consciously.

Furthermore, you are more likely to stick with a consistent morning exercise schedule.

It's best to exercise at a time that fits with your schedule and physiology, but you should try to do it every day at the same time. It's also important to keep a record of your workouts so you can track your progress. You can seek help from experts who can help you set realistic fitness goals, find a sustainable action plan, and enjoy the best results possible.

How Do I Decide The Best Time To Exercise?

Be realistic with your time: if you don't have enough time to work out in the morning, do it at night. It makes you feel better to exercise, no matter when you do it. If that means going on a 10-minute walk at 5 P.M., then go on a 10-minute walk! Whatever works for you, just make sure to get up & set the best time to exercise for yourself, get active and get fit!

