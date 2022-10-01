5 Healthy Eating Habits That Help Sarah Jessica Parker Stay In Shape At 57

Sarah Jessica Parker is in her late 50s but looking just as amazing in her new movie Hocus Pocus 2 as she was in the first part.

Since her start as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City in 1998, Parker has become one of the most iconic women in Hollywood. Hocus Pocus 2 released on September 30. In her newest project, 'And Just Like That' season 2, Sarah isn't slowing down any time soon.

As she approaches her 57th birthday, Parker gets plenty of questions about how great she looks and has maintained her health through the years.

Sarah Jessica Parker's Healthy Eating Habits

Parker has been praised for aging gracefully, with experts guessing she's had "minimal work done".

She also recently got a lot of attention for her natural grey hair. So, how has she stayed so healthy in her 50s? In 2011, Parker talked about following the Hampton Diet, which is a combination of the Mediterranean Diet and the South Beach Diet.

Here's a look at five of her healthy eating habits.

1) Indulges in her favorite food

Parker knows how to indulge her favorite things — especially when it comes to food.

When asked by Vogue's 73 Questions interviewer, she said that Barbuto's Roasted Chicken is her favorite food, pizza with sausage, and peppers and onions as her favorite topping, Coca Cola as her favorite drink and her sister's brownies as her favorite dessert. When asked which she prefers between dark chocolate or milk chocolate, she chose the latter.

Parker has been vocal about her love of walking, and she seems to have a healthy relationship with food. In an interview with 73 Questions, when asked what her favorite thing to do in New York City is, she replied, 'walking'.

2) She makes cooking a fun and enjoyable activity

In her interview with Grub Street, Parker said that she often cooks using recipes from Julia Moskin and Joan Nathan.

She explained that she's a fan of both authors, and she uses their books for inspiration. Her relationship with the writers began when she was young; she had her Fannie Farmer Cookbook since 18. It's old-fashioned but familiar.

Parker said that she and her husband likes to save food, such as chicken stock, which they use in making rice. Parker says that theu save everything at home, including Parmesan rinds, shrimp shells, bacon grease, and ham fat. She believes these ingredients can be used to make an excellent dish.

3) She eats a hearty breakfast on hectic mornings

Research has shown that eating a healthy, protein-heavy breakfast can boost metabolism and energy. Sarah Jessica Parker doesn't always start her day with breakfast; she makes sure she eats before the start of a busy shooting day.

"I don't usually eat breakfast unless I'm shooting, and when I'm shooting, I have a full, massive, crazy breakfast," said Parker.

4) She enjoys occasional cocktail or glass of wine

Parker is a fan of wine, especially SJP Sauvignon Blanc and her own wine, SJ. Wine plays an important role in her life, as she drinks it regularly. She loves cocktails too, but her favorite drink is the Cosmopolitan. Parker may not know how to make a good Cosmopolitan, but she still loves it.

5) She drinks only one cup of coffee a day

In an interview with Grub Street, Sarah Jessica Parker said that she drinks coffee. She prefers the Nespresso pods or Nescafe instant coffee, which reminds her of living in Greece. If she's in Miami, she might go to Little Havana for Cuban coffee. Sometimes she makes Cuban coffee; she has the sock for it.

Sarah Jessica Parker is a coffee lover, but she only drinks one cup in the morning. She told Popsugar that she limits herself because if she drank coffee all day, she would feel like 'a whippet'.

Takeaway

Sarah Jessica Parker has had a long and successful career as both an on-screen star and producer. With such a busy schedule and public life, it's amazing that she has been able to maintain such incredible health and beauty in her later years.

If you're looking to live a healthy lifestyle like Sarah Jessica Parker, the best thing you can do is to make small and sustainable adjustments to your diet.

