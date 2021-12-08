How did John Goodman lose weight? Inside the actor's Mediterranean diet as he flaunts 200-pound weight loss  

American actor John Goodman left fans stunned after flaunting his 200-pound weight loss on the red carpet of The Freak Brothers premiere at Fred Segal on December 6, 2021.

The Roseanne star attended the event alongside his co-stars Pete Davidson and Blake Anderson. He donned a smart look with a light-blue collared shirt, a V-neck orange sweater, a brown oversized blazer, a pair of wash jeans and grey trainers.

John Goodman looked fully fit and high in spirits while posing for the cameras with his show team.

The actor first decided to lose weight after he scaled over 400 pounds towards the end of the 2000s. His remarkable transformation came after years of training, exercise and the popular Mediterranean diet with the help of his personal trainer Mackie Shilstone.

The 69-year-old is set to voice the role of Fat Freddy Freekowski in the upcoming animated Tubi series. The show also stars Woody Harrelson and Tiffany Haddish.

John Goodman was also struggling with alcohol before he began his weight loss journey

John Goodman began his weight loss journey in 2007 (Image via Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

John Goodman began his weight loss journey in 2007 after realizing the effect of being overweight on his health. His first challenging step involved giving up alcohol as he struggled with addiction at the time.

The actor recalled his battle with alcoholism while speaking to Sunday TODAY in 2018:

“My speech would be slurred; I thought I was fooling people. My cheeks would turn bright red when I was liquored up. I just looked like a stop sign. I had to go accept an Emmy award. So I missed the rehearsal because I was drunk. And then by the time Sunday morning rolled around I was shaking; I was still drinking, but I was still shaking.”

Following the incident, John Goodman decided to seek professional help and successfully managed to stay sober after his treatment:

“I had the clarity of thought that I needed to be hospitalized. I called my wife, which was like turning myself into the Gestapo. And she made some phone calls; we got me into a treatment center, and I detoxed there and decided I liked the feeling. And it’s been 10 years.”

John Goodman's sobriety largely helped in the process of weight loss alongside his primary Mediterranean diet program. The Flintstones actor started the diet program in 2011 after hiring his trainer Mackie Shilstone.

The trainer described the Mediterranean diet as a combination of plant-based meals involving large amounts of fruits and vegetables with a low intake of red meat and “highly driven by olive oil.”

According to Mediterranean Living, the Mediterranean diet is a high-fat, anti-inflammatory diet that works as a “celebration of food” and also improves the gut microbiome.

The inclusion of a high amount of olive oil in the diet allows people to remain full and also helps them feel energized. It also aids digestion, increases and metabolism and creates good bacteria in the body.

The diet mainly promotes the use of anti-inflammatory products like leafy vegetables, citrus fruits, nuts and fatty fish and also encourages sustainability. John Goodman has been following the diet for nearly a decade and largely credits the same for his magical transformation.

The Golden Globe winner told AARP in 2018 that portion control was an important part of his weight loss program:

“It was basically just portion control and ‘I don’t need it.’ I was just shoving everything into my mouth. But I don’t want to be an example to anybody when the weight comes thundering back on — when I start eating Crisco out of the can with a spoon and a side of confectioner’s sugar.”

The actor also spoke to People magazine in 2010 about the initial days of his journey:

“I wanted to live life better. It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on you’re a** and figure out what you’re going to eat next.”

John Goodman made news for his commendable progress after showing his 100 pounds weight loss during the Trumbo premiere in 2015. Two years later he further opened up about his weight loss journey while speaking to ABC’S Peter Travers:

“In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack or whatever and just go back to my old habits. This time, I wanted to do it slowly. Move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore.”

In addition to the Mediterranean diet, John Goodman also works out six days a week. He reportedly attempts to walk 10,000 to 12,000 steps every day as part of his exercise. The actor’s trainer also mentioned that his progress did not happen overnight and continues to be an “ongoing process.”

