Anthony Anderson has been one of Hollywood's most versatile actors along with being a comedian and talk show host. He is well-known for his roles in The Shield, Law and Order, Black-ish, Kangaroo Jack, and more. He even garnered seven consecutive Emmy nominations for the lead entertainer.

Anderson’s recent post on Instagram on the set of The Kelly Clarkson Show has sparked a lot of speculation, with his fans being worried about the actor’s health. In this article, we will discuss Anthony Anderson's health problems along with his diabetes diagnosis.

Anthony Anderson Health Problems

Anthony Anderson recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and uploaded a picture of himself on Instagram. The picture shows that Anderson has lost quite a bit of weight, which both shocked and alarmed his fans. There have been speculations that the Black-ish star might be seriously ill considering the amount of weight that he has lost. Some users are questioning whether Anderson has been diagnosed with any other health condition that they are not aware of or is it because of diabetes medication.

However, some citizens were happy with his weight loss considering it has been a lifelong struggle for Anderson. The actor further shared in the caption that on The Kelly Clarkson Show, they also talked about the link between cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.

Anderson weight loss (Image via Instagram)

Anthony Anderson Diabetes

In an Essence 2023 interview, Anderson claimed that he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes at the peak of his career with an incredibly hectic schedule. It has been suffering from the condition for about 20 years. Anderson claimed that he did not take care of his health because of schedule which might have been a contributing factor to the diabetes diagnosis.

After getting diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, he made certain adjustments to his routine to lead a healthy lifestyle. Modifications in lifestyle has helped him lose weight and deal with diabetes. Anderson did not want his family to suffer in the same manner after his father passed away because of the same condition.

Anthony Anderson's diabetes was diagnosed when he decided to visit the doctor because of a repeated cycle of feeling increasingly thirsty and instantly feeling the urge to go to the bathroom.

Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes is a lifelong condition in which your body cannot regulate and use glucose properly for fuel. Your body is said to have become insulin resistant and the long term of this condition can lead to high sugar circulation in your body. If it is not properly managed, this condition can cause problems for your immune, nervous, and circulatory system.

Common symptoms of the condition include increased fatigue, blurry vision, being thirsty, going to the bathroom a lot, numbness in your feet and hands, feeling increasingly hungry, weight loss, and prone to infections.

Overall, Anthony Anderson’s health problems pushed him to follow a restorative lifestyle rather than turning a blind eye towards his health.

Some lifestyle changes following Anthony Anderson's diabetes diagnosis include regular physical activity, limiting alcohol intake, following a healthy diet, incorporating more vegetables, and more. Weight loss might help him to keep the diabetes diagnosis under control.

