Which Yoga Exercises Can Help Reduce Belly Fat? 5 Simple Asanas to Try

There are certain yoga exercises you can add to your workout routine to reduce belly fat.

These exercises effectively target the flabby parts around the abdomen and back and burn fat effectively. Apart from fat loss, these workouts also provide other benefits, such as improved flexibility, better posture, reduced stress, strengthened muscles, toned body, and more.

Yoga Exercises to Reduce Belly Fat

We have curated a list of the five best yoga exercises you can do to reduce belly fat:

1) Chair Pose (Utkatasana)

The chair pose is a standing yoga exercise that can boost metabolism and reduce belly fat. This pose also helps in improving blood circulation and toning the body.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated standing position, with your feet slightly apart and arms raised straight over your head.

Lower your body towards the floor by bending your knees and pushing your hips backward with your shoulders rolled back.

Release the position after a few moments. Repeat.

2) Knee to Chest Pose (Apanasana)

The knee to chest pose is one of the most dynamic yoga exercises to reduce belly fat and stimulate digestion. It can also strengthen the lower back and provide relief from menstrual cramps.

How to do it?

Start off with your back flat on the floor.

Bend your knees, and bring them towards your chest, with your shoulders rolled down.

Make sure your chin is tucked in, and your face aligns at the center of the body. You can wrap your arms around your legs.

To maximize the stretch, move your knees from one side to another. Release after a few moments. Repeat.

3) Boat Pose (Navasana)

The boat pose is one of the most popular yoga exercises to reduce belly fat. It especially targets the muscles in the core region and tones the abdominals. This pose can also help boost body balance and stability.

How to do it?

Assume a lying position on the floor, with your back flat and legs stretched in front of your body.

Your toes should be pointed upwards and palms pressed onto the ground either side of the body.

Raise your chest, head, and legs off the ground while stretching your arms in front such that they are parallel with the legs. Make sure you feel a burn in the abdominals.

Release after a few moments. Repeat.

4) Camel Pose (Ustrasana)

The camel pose is one of the most efficient yoga exercises you can do to reduce belly fat. The backward stretch of this pose helps target the fat around the stomach and tones the abdominals. It also helps counter the effects of forward stretch poses, such as the boat pose or standing forward bend.

How to do it?

Assume a kneeling position on the ground, with your hips stacked over your ankles and back straight.

Ensure that the knees are pressed onto the ground.

Arch your back to try and hold your ankles with your hands one at a time.

Stretch backwards with your head tilted behind so that you feel the stretch in your stomach.

Slowly release the posture after a few moments. Repeat.

5) Standing Forward Bend (Padahatasana)

The standing forward bend is one of the most effective yoga exercises to reduce belly fat. Its bending movement helps relieve stress and tightness from the muscles along with boosting flexibility.

How to do it?

Start off in an elongated position, with your hands on the side while your feet are close together. Lift your arms over your head, and stand tall.

Bend your upper body forward from your waist, and try to touch the ground with both palms. Make sure not to bend your knees to fold forward. Beginners can touch their ankles or toes.

Bring your body back to the center position. Repeat.

Bottom Line

The aforementioned yoga exercises are fairly versatile and can help reduce belly fat and tone the body. These poses can also build better balance and coordination along with reducing the likelihood of back injury by strengthening the spine.

However, make sure to follow the proper technique of these exercises to reap the maximum benefits.

