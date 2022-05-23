Whole Wheat Bread: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

For tens of thousands of years, whole grains have been a staple of human diet. Whole grains have been linked to a lower risk of diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure, among other things, but what about whole wheat bread? Is it good for you?

The credibility of bread has taken a significant hit due to the emergence of low-carb and gluten-free eating foods. While nutritional content varies by brand and recipe, whole wheat is a bread that is generally healthy and multifunctional in a healthy diet.

Whole grain bread is any bread made entirely of whole grains. This flour is less processed than refined flour and, therefore, has more nutrients.

Manufacturers employ highly processed refined white flour to make packaged, pre-sliced white bread. Some or all of the nutrients in the grain are removed during processing. Because whole grain goods are less processed, the whole grain remains intact, preserving its health benefits.

Nutritional Value of Whole Wheat Bread

The USDA has provided nutritional information for one slice (43 gram) of whole wheat bread. It is as follows:

· 80 calories

· Fat: 0 gram

· Sodium: 170 mg

· Carbohydrates: 20 gram

· Fibre: 3 gram.

· Sugars: 4 gram.

· Protein: 5 gram.

Whole wheat bread is high in complex carbs, which can make you feel full for longer. A typical slice includes between 12 and 20 gram of total carbs, including a large quantity of fibre (3 gram per slice). Some whole wheat breads may have additional carbs from added sweeteners. Look at the 'Added Sugars' line on a nutrition facts label to stay informed about what you're eating.

This type of bread can have a wide range of vitamins and minerals, depending on what a maker chooses to add through enrichment and fortification. In most whole wheat loaves, iron, potassium and the B vitamins thiamin, riboflavin, niacin and folate are present in microscopic amounts (under 10% RDI).

Health Advantages of whole wheat bread

Whole wheat bread has numerous advantages, ranging from its whole grain composition to its low fat properties. Some of them are:

#1 Aids proper digestion

Fibre is essential for digestive health. Whole grain foods provide plenty of fibre, which spurs the growth of beneficial intestinal bacteria. This "pre-biotic" impact leads to improved colon health and immune system.

#2 Reduces risk of stroke

Whole grains are associated with lower stroke risk and healthier heart. Whole grains also contain substances that can lower your risk of strokes, such as fibre, vitamin K and antioxidants.

#3 Assists weight loss

Even though bread is associated with gaining weight, whole wheat may have the opposite effect. According to research, consuming whole wheat bread does not induce weight gain and may even help in weight management.

#4 Enhances cardiac health

For a good reason, whole grains have long been recommended for heart health. Consuming more whole grains is connected to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and coronary heart disease, according to a 2016 study published in the British Medical Journal.

Whole wheat wheat may not be for everyone

While people with a wheat allergy may have to determine if specific meals are acceptable, whole wheat bread is a big no-no.

If you're allergic to wheat, you should avoid whole wheat bread and its byproducts. Alternative types of bread, such as those made entirely of rye, pumpernickel or oats are always an option. You'll get all the benefits of whole grains without the risk of an allergic reaction if you use these substitutes.

Food Storage and Safety of whole wheat bread

Because whole wheat bread is supposed to be shelf-stable, the countertop or bread boxes are generally safe places to store it.

Whole wheat bread can be kept for four to seven days at room temperature. Some varieties with fewer preservatives, such as homemade whole wheat bread, may do better in the refrigerator, especially if you don't expect to use them within a few days.

If you consume one slice of bread every few days, keep whole wheat bread in the freezer. It will hold its quality for around three months, and after that, it may still be safe to consume, though with a lower level of freshness. Thaw frozen bread at room temperature or individual toaster pieces for a quicker refreshment.

Conclusion

Whole grains provide numerous health benefits. Having whole grains regularly may lower your risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and obesity. This is especially true if they are used to replace refined grains in your diet.

High-fibre foods, such as whole grains, can help with digestion, though gluten-intolerant people should avoid wheat, barley and rye. Consider using whole grains in your diet daily to increase your health and longevity. Steel-cut oatmeal, for example, is a popular whole grain morning cereal.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you know these benefits of Whole wheat bread? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav