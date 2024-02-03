Why am I feeling anxious for no reason? Is there a way to stop?

Have you been feeling anxious for no reason? While this can be a confusing and distressing experience, it can feel too heavy on your emotional health. As common as anxiety is, it takes a toll on individuals at varying intensities. Unexplained anxiety can look the same as one that has clear triggers.

Whether or not your anxiety has clear triggers, it can cause distress and overwhelm you. In either case, it is important for you to seek assistance and help when needed. All types of anxieties are valid and recognizing coping strategies is an essential part of the journey.

Feeling anxious for no reason can be a confusing experience. (Image via Unsplash/ Francisco Moreno)

Why am I feeling anxious for no reason?

Anxiety is a common concern and it affects so many at various levels. (Image via Unsplash/ Engin Akyurt)

When you know the triggers for anxiety, it becomes easier to address them. However, when you feel anxious for no reason, it can get tricky to handle your experience on your own. Anxiety is a natural response to a perceived threat. Before understanding why you may be feeling like this, it is important to understand its mechanisms.

Anxiety is a primitive response. This means it is not a new emotion, but rather something that helped our ancestors survive in their threatening surroundings. It's true that we don't need the same survival mechanisms as before; however, anxiety still plays a role for us. For instance, you are driving a car and you see something on the road. It's your body's natural fear response that is able to take immediate action.

Even when you are feeling anxious for no reason, it is likely that there is an underlying cause. These can be environmental, genetic, or even hormonal. Anxiety disorders also have a strong genetic component and can pass down in the family system. Please note that these factors are not causal. Rather, they may lead you to develop anxiety.

How can I stop feeling anxious for no reason?

Anxiety has both short-term and long-term consequences. (Image via Unsplash/ Artem Kovalev)

Even when there is no apparent cause, you can still start managing your anxiety. This emotion is strongly linked to how threatened you feel in an environment. It is also associated with your coping style.

Remember, your thoughts also influence how anxious you feel. Therefore, if you enhance your coping, you are likely to feel more in control. The following are quick tips for anxiety relief:

Eat sour candy or bite ice to orient yourself to the present moment. This is especially helpful if you experience a panic attack.

Go for a walk, or do 10 jumping jacks in the room, or try anything that activates your body.

Remind yourself that you are perceiving a threat and may not be in real danger. Seek support and reassurance from your loved ones.

Limit your caffeine intake. Excessive coffee intake is associated with anxiety, but it doesn't necessarily cause it. However, if you are in therapy, your therapist is likely to recommend it.

Feeling anxious for no reason can feel annoying. In fact, for many, it can be a scary experience. However, if you have the right support and resources, you can try to find a source and feel more in control. When you are feeling anxious for no reason, try to focus on what you can control and on the present.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

