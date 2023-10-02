Your go-to guide for identifying signs and triggers of panic attacks

A panic attack is an intense bout of anxiety that often has many physiological symptoms associated to it. Generally, the most prominent characteristic is the sense of impending doom. It can indeed be scary to experience it, even if it lasts for a few minutes.

Is it embarassing to have a panic attack? For many it can be this case. It can manifest differently and take some time for the attack to pass. However, you should not feel embarassed or ashamed of experiencing it.

Like any other mental health concern, this condition must be de-stigmatized. You willbe surprised to know that every year about 11% of people in US experience a attack.

What are the various types of panic attack?

Are there various types of attacks? (Image via Freepik/stockking)

Not all panic attacks look the same. For some, it may be more exaggerated, while, for others, it may look silent.

Yes, these attacks are not always loud and exaggerated, as if a person is spinning out of control. Most often, the individual is not aware when panic begins and ends. These are unexpected types.

The other broad type is the one that is often cued or triggered by a particular situation. A person who has fear of travelling in public transport may experience an attack, if they don't see a way out.

Unfortunately, some individuals may also experience nocturnal panic attacks while they're sleeping or when they have just woken up. These are particularly worrying and scary, as they leave the person in a dream-like state.

These attacks are not the same as being diagnosed with a panic disorder. It's a separate mental health condition, in which you may fear experience recurrent panic.

What can trigger a panic attack?

What can trigger an attack? (Image via Freepik/Benzoix)

Sometimes there can be obvious triggers to your attacks, but, sometimes, you may also experience random panic attacks. Anxiety or panic often have an underlying hyper-active fight or flight response. Chronic stress or other mental health conditions can especially contribute to this feeling.

Specific phobias and traumatic events are a common cause of these attacks. Imagine that you visit a place or are exposed to something from your childhood that made you feel fearful and hurt. There's going to be a part of you that feels extremely out of control.

Major transitions or life changes may also lead you to feel out of control. Remember that there are ways to cope with panic, especially when you become aware of the triggers.

What happens to the body during a panic attack?

What happens to your body? (Image via Freepik/KamranAydinov)

The first symptom that you may experience due to the attack is intense discomfort. The exact spot may vary for each individual.

The other common signs are a steep rise in your heart rate and breath. Many people get admitted to the ER thinking that they're experiencing a heart attack. In reality, it's much more psychological than physical.

As the sympathetic nervous system is on the edge, the digestive system also goes for a toss. You may experience nausea or uneasiness in your stomach. At the extreme end, you may feel that you have no control over the situation and may die as a consequence.

While there're self-care strategies and ways of managing panic attacks at home, it's advisable to visit a mental health professional. That's especially the case if you have experienced multiple attacks.

They can help you in identifying the specific thoughts that feed the attacks and equip you with necessary tools to manage a panic attack

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

