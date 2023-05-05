Why did Bones get fat? Dr Temperance's sudden weight gain, explained

The fictional character Bone, also known as Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan Booth, Ph.D. was played by Emily Deschanel, who suddenly gained fat in season 12. Fans were taken by surprise in the final season seeing their favorite forensic anthropologist character gain some baby weight.

It can be observed that Deschanel gained some pounds as the seasons progressed, which gets noticeable at the end of the season. So, why did Bones get fat? Was it due to some health issues or her lifestyle? Read on to find out.

Why did Bones get fat?

Emily Deschanel seemed to have gained some pounds in the final season. There was a lot of gossip among fans regarding this sudden fat gain.

Some claimed that it was just the angle of the camera that made Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan Booth look like that, while others said that it was the baby weight that could be observed in the season. Pregnancy weight gain is normal for all women.

Bones had gained some baby weight before as well when she got pregnant,s o it was difficult to tell whether it was due to pregnancy or just normal fat gain. Most fans agreed on one point that she looked cute and beautiful as always. Nonetheless, fans were very supportive of their favorite character, Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan Booth.

Who is Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan Booth, Ph.D.?

Bones is a popular crime comedy-drama on FOX. (Image via Facebook/Bones TV Show)

Dr. Temperance is a fictional character portrayed by Emily Deschanel in the American Fox television series Bones. She's an anthropologist, forensic anthropologist and kinesiologist who works with an FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth.

Bones is an American crime comedy-drama television series conceptualized by Hart Hanson for Fox Television. It started on September 13, 2005 and concluded on March 28, 2017, with the 12th season where Dr. Temperance was seen to have gained weight. Fans love the series for its amazing cast and cinematography.

What is baby weight?

Baby weight is a natural gain of adipose tissues during pregnancy. (Image via Unsplash/Anna Civolani)

Baby weight or postpartum weight refers to the abdominal fat gained by new mothers during or after pregnancy. It's a normal hormonal phenomenon and should not be worried about. Diet and exercise to lose baby weight can be effective in reducing the fat percentage.

Women tend to gain more weight due to various hormonal processes. Adipose tissue in the belly region protects the fetus from external physical stress, and hence a bit of baby weight is more beneficial than harmful. Excessive weight gain can be prevented by following a healthy lifestyle which includes a balanced diet and exercise.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

