Why Buccal Fat Removal Can Ruin Your Face Irreversibly?

If you are looking to have buccal fat removal done, it is important to know what the procedure entails. While many people believe that this procedure will remove unwanted fat from their cheeks and jowls, they may not be aware of complications that can arise as a result of this cosmetic surgery.

What Is Buccal Fat Removal?

Buccal fat removal, also known as buccal lipectomy, is a facial plastic surgery procedure for slimming and contouring cheeks. It involves removing fat from the cheek area, which can leave you with an unnatural hollowed-out look if done incorrectly. The recovery period is about one week, and it’s performed under general anesthesia.

How Is The Procedure Done?

Buccal fat removal is a procedure that can be performed in the doctor's office or at the hospital. It only takes about 30 minutes to perform and is usually a quick procedure. The surgeon or technician will make an incision on your face just below your lip, then remove the buccal fat pad through this incision without removing any skin from your face, which could otherwise cause scarring.

Buccal fat is the fat between your cheekbones and jawbones. (Image via Pexels / Jean Alves)

After surgery, you'll have stitches that need to be taken out in about two weeks' time. You should also schedule follow-up appointments with your doctor for about six months after the surgery to ensure that there are no complications from having this type of cosmetic surgery done on your face.

How Will You Recover?

It's important to know how your recovery will take place, so that you can be prepared for any potential issues. Post-surgery, you may experience these concerns:

Temporary bruising and swelling

Mild pain or tenderness

Lumps and bumps (which can take up to six months to resolve)

Scarring

What Are the Potential Risks?

Buccal fat removal is a procedure that can cause irreversible damage to your face. While this may be an extreme-case scenario, it is worth noting that there have been many people who have undergone this procedure and ended up with deformed features due to the damage done by the surgery.

This procedure can alter your appearance permanently. (Image via Unsplash / Diana Polekhina)

In such unfortunate cases, some people who have faced the adverse consequences of the surgery are now unable to move forward with their lives because of how they look.

While most people would like a slimmer figure and a "snatched" look, considering all of these risks is important before undergoing any type of cosmetic surgery.

Should You Consider Buccal Fat Removal?

This procedure can permanently alter your appearance and lead to serious complications, which are not always easily remedied. When it comes to plastic surgery, the risks are obvious—you may end up with an undesirable result or infection since there’s always a risk of infection post-surgery.

Buccal fat removal is different from most other cosmetic procedures because it affects only one part of the body and doesn’t require general anesthesia or stitches. You can go home after having this procedure done in just a few hours, but depending on how much work was done, you may have some discomfort for several days after your visit.

If you notice symptoms such as pain or swelling at any point during recovery, call your doctor immediately, so he can prescribe antibiotics if necessary.

As is evident, a number of things can go wrong when you have to undergo buccal fat removal. That’s why it is important to be aware of this procedure before going through with it. If you are considering undergoing buccal fat removal, it would be wise to consult your doctor first and be informed about the risks involved in such a procedure.

Poll : 0 votes