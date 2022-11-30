Face Slimming Exercises: 6 Best Exercises to Lose Face Fat

Getting rid of face fat is often a difficult endeavor for many, even if they have low body fat. While genetics has a huge role to play in the amount of facial fat you carry, we frequently forget to exercise the muscles that are most visible.

There are more than 57 muscles in the face and neck that require regular exercise to keep them toned and healthy, just like the rest of the body. You can strengthen your facial muscles, get a slimmer face, and even fight aging symptoms with the easy facial workouts mentioned below.

Note: Spot reduction is impossible. However, you can tone your facial muscles for a leaner look. A regimented workout routine with a well-balanced diet, along with lower body fat level, is necessary to reduce face fat and build a chiseled jawline.

Best Face Slimming Exercises

Here's a look at six such exercises:

1) Chin Lift

Chin lifts are effective for toning the muscles around the chin and lower jaw.

Instructions:

Tilt your head backwards, and stretch your neck to its maximum limit.

Keep your eyes fixed to a spot on the ceiling.

Place your lower lip over your upper lip, and try to smile. Altenatively, try to stick your tongue out.

Hold the position for 10-15 seconds

Peform ten repetitions.

2) Cheek Puff

This exercise is a throwback to your childhood days. It helps reduce face fat from the upper and middle parts of the cheeks by increasing blood circulation in the area.

Instructions:

Take a big puff of air into the cheeks. Holdfor 10-15 seconds.

Move the air to the left side of your face. Hold for 5-10 seconds.

Move the air to the right side, and hold for 5-10 seconds.

Exhale. Repeat for 5-10 reps.

3) Brow Raise

The eye-brow raise lifts droopy eyelids along with getting rid of forehead wrinkles.

Instructions:

Make a closed peace sign with your middle and index fingers.

Place your fingers over your brows, and gently push the skin downwards.

Lift your eyebrows up and down.

Perform 5-6 sets of 10-12 reps each.

4) Fish Face/Chipmunk Face Squeeze

The fish face is not just a popular selfie trick, but it can tone the cheeks, jaw, and chin.

Instructions:

Push your chin up while tilting your head all the way back.

Suck the insides of your cheeks into the gap between the sides of your teeth.

Hold for 10 seconds. Perform 10-15 reps.

5) Under-eye Pull

If you're suffering from dark circles or eye bags, this exercise is ideal for you. It improves blood circulation and increases venous drainage.

Instructions:

Place your index and middle finger on the underside of your eye socket.

Pull gently to feel a stretch over the under-eye area.

Close your eyes for a better stretch.

Hold for 5-10 seconds.

Add in light massaging movements for enhanced circulation.

6) Cheekbone Lift

Not all of us are born with cheekbones like Henry Cavill or Angelina Jolie. However, you can firm up the area, lose face fat, and fix droopy cheeks by performing this movement regularly.

Instructions:

Put your middle and index finger on each cheekbone.

Lift the skin gently till it becomes taut.

Make an elongated 'O' with your mouth. You should feel a stretch in your cheek muscles.

Hold for 5-10 seconds. Repeat ten times.

Takeaway

While it's impossible to spot-reduce face fat, you can tone up your facial muscles to give them a leaner, sleek appearance.

Combined with regular exercise and a healthy body fat percentage, your face will look more attractive. Additionally, lower your salt intake to reduce water retention. Hydrate regularly to keep your skin soft and supple.

Poll : 0 votes